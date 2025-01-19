These 5 habits are making your mattress dirty — here's why and how to stop

When it comes to a good night's sleep, a clean mattress is essential. But many of us are unknowingly making our mattresses dirty. From a late night snack to a quick cuddle with your pets, these seemingly innocent habits transform your bedroom sanctuary into an unhealthy space. And that could be harming your sleep quality.

Investing in the best mattress for you is vital for your sleep quality, but once you have that mattress, maintaining cleanliness is equally as important. A dirty mattress doesn’t just look bad, it can also be a breeding ground for skin irritations, allergies and respiratory issues.

But the good news is that just a few routine switches can turn things around. Here we'll share with you what little habits could cause your mattress to be dirty and simple changes to keep your sleep space clean and hygienic.

5 habits that are making your mattress dirty

1. Eating in Bed

Partial to a midnight snack? You might want to rethink your mattress meals. Snacking in bed is one of the quickest ways to compromise your mattress’s cleanliness. No matter how careful you are, wayward crumbs can find their way into your sheets and, eventually, onto your mattress. As well as feeling uncomfortable to sleep on, these crumbs can lead to bacterial growth — and even attract insects.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The same goes for drinks. As cozy as it is to curl up with a Sunday morning coffee in bed, liquid spills spell disaster for your mattress. The best mattresses in a box feature multiple layers of materials, and a liquid spill can seep deep into every one of them. This can result in stains, unpleasant smells and potentially mattress mold.

2. Wearing dirty socks to bed

While wearing socks to bed can be beneficial for your sleep, wearing the same socks you’ve had on all day is a huge no-no. Throughout the day your socks gather dirt, sweat and bacteria (even if you’ve had your shoes on.) By getting in to bed with the same socks you’ll be transferring all these contaminants to your sheets and mattress.

And wearing the same socks to bed is also pretty bad news for your feet. The bacteria and moisture trapped in your dirty socks can create the perfect environment for fungal infections, such as athlete's foot.

3. Using your phone in bed

We're all guilty of scrolling when we should be concentrating on getting some shut-eye, but did you know using your phone in bed isn't just damaging your sleep — it's also bad news for your mattress. Research shows your smartphone can be one of the dirtiest items in your home, harboring high levels of bacteria including harmful pathogens.

Bringing your phone to bed transfers that bacteria into your sleep space. Your phone also collects oils from your hands and face which can transfer to your bedding, leading to mattress stains and smells.

4. Letting your pets join you

While we all love a sleepy cuddle with our pets, letting your pooch into your bed isn't ideal when it comes to maintaining good mattress hygiene. Outdoor elements such as dirt, pollen and even urine and feces cling to fur and paws, which then transfers to your mattress.

(Image credit: Future)

Pet dander can also cause problems, potentially heightening allergies and respiratory issues. Finally, even a well-groomed pet might harbor fleas and mites. These little hitchhikers work into your mattress and can be difficult to remove once established.

5. Sleeping with wet hair

If you wash your hair in the evening, make sure to you give yourself a proper blow-dry before your head hits the pillow. Sleeping with wet hair may seem harmless, but it can significantly impact your mattress hygiene. The moisture from wet hair seeps into your pillow and, eventually, your mattress. This dark, damp environment is ideal for mold and mildew, which can result in stains, foul smells and potentially even health issues.

Excess moisture can further damage your mattress by causing the materials to break down quicker. Moisture can be a particular problem for foam — you shouldn't get a memory foam mattress wet — but even the best hybrid mattresses start to deteriorate if exposed to damp.

5 ways to keep your mattress cleaner

1. Keep your mattress for relaxing only

Keeping your mattress as a dedicated sleep space is an easy way to keep your mattress clean. When your bed is reserved for rest, you reduce the amount of dirt and debris that comes in contact with your mattress.

And this can also improve your sleep quality. When you only use your mattress for sleeping, you train your brain to recognize that going to bed means going to sleep. Be sure to create relaxing spaces elsewhere in your home, so you aren't tempted to crawl into bed the next time you load Netflix.

2. Clean any spills straight away

Life happens, and that means spills and accidents. But it’s not the end of the world, as long as you take quick action. Liquid can seep deep in to the mattress layers, where it becomes embedded and tough to remove. This can be a particular problem with the best memory foam mattresses, which feature multiple layers of dense foam.

(Image credit: Future)

If any spills happen, use a clean, absorbent cloth to blot the area and remove excess moisture. Keep working the area until your cloth is no longer picking up damp. Always ensure that your mattress is fully dry before you put any sheets back on the bed, to avoid the growth of mold and mildew.

3. Regularly air your mattress

If you want to keep your bed in great condition then it’s crucial to allow your mattress to breathe. All mattresses benefit from airing and it’s something that should be worked into a regular mattress maintenance routine. Letting your mattress breathe improves airflow, helping moisture, bacteria, and dust to dissipate.

To air a mattress, all you need to do is remove the bedding, vacuum the surface of the mattress, then open up the windows and let the air circulate. If possible, prop the mattress against a wall which will ensure all sides of the mattress have some breathing space. This simple act can greatly help extend the lifespan of your mattress.

4. Only wear clean pajamas and socks to bed

There's nothing more satisfying than slipping into bed wearing a clean pair of PJs. And it doesn’t just feel good: it can also help keep your bed clean. Wearing pajamas for numerous nights, or sitting on the bed with outside clothes, can transfer dirt, sweat and environmental pollutants to your mattress.

(Image credit: Future)

Also, while it can be hard to find the motivation to get dressed after a relaxing shower, avoid sitting on your bed in a damp towel. This can introduce unwanted moisture to your mattress.

5. Ditch your pre-sleep scroll

Breaking the habit of using your phone in bed keeps the bacteria-laden devices away from your mattress and helps you develop a healthy and relaxing bedtime routine. If you're looking for new ways to relax before sleep, try reading a book or partaking in some guided meditation for sleep. Not only will your mattress be cleaner, but your mind will feel cleaner too.