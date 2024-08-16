5 things you can do to extend the life of your mattress

Mattresses aren’t cheap and they’re not exactly the type of purchase you want to make on a regular basis. And whilst they don’t last forever, it’s only natural that you’ll want to make the most of the time you have with your current mattress, and that means learning how to take care of it.

Even the best mattress only lasts on average between six and eight years, although cheaper options will likely lose their support more quickly. To ensure your mattress keeps going for as long as possible we’ve put together five things that you can do to extend the life of your mattress. From deep cleaning your mattress to using a mattress protector, these tips will keep your mattress clean, comfortable and more supportive for longer.

But if your mattress is over eight years old or you’re noticing signs like stains and sagging then it could be time to invest in a new one. Right now is a great time to buy a new bed with many brands slashing their prices in this year's Labor Day mattress sales with deals for all sleeping types and budgets, but for now, let's get on with how you can extend the life of your mattress.

How long should a mattress last

A mattress can last up to 10 years although the average lifespan is between six and eight years. However, longevity can vary depending on several factors. The type of mattress and the quality plays a huge part in how your mattress will last. Cheaper, lower-quality beds won't last as long as beds that have been made using high-quality, premium materials. Or if you choose a latex mattress you'll find that it lasts considerably longer, in some cases between 15 and 20 years.

How well you care for your mattress can also affect its lifespan. Making sure you take proper care of your mattress which includes regular cleaning, rotating and using items like mattress protectors or encasements can help your mattress last longer. Time isn’t the only thing that determines how long your mattress will last, if your bed is feeling lumpy, is starting to sag or maybe you’re noticing a lot of yellow stains on your mattress surface then it could be time for a new one even if it’s not reached it’s 10 years lifespan.

5 things you can do to extend the life of your mattress

1. Deep clean your mattress on a regular basis

When it comes to cleaning routines, often mattresses are neglected, but if you want to extend the life of your mattress then knowing how to clean a mattress properly is must.

Cleaning your mattress on a regular basis isn’t just a good idea if you want a fresh and hygienic sleep surface but it can also prevent the growth of bacteria, mold, dust mites and other allergens. It’s best to deep clean your mattress twice a year to make sure that you get rid of any dirt and debris that may be ingrained in the mattress and also to keep it free of stains and odors.

To deep clean your mattress…

Strip the bed: Remove all your bedding and place on a hot wash to kill any dust mites and bacteria.

Vacuum your mattress: Using the upholstery attachment on your vacuum thoroughly vacuum the entire surface of the mattress paying attention to the seams and tufts where dirt and debris can accumulate.

Deal with any spot stains: Identify any stains on your mattress and treat them. You can do this by getting a clean spray bottle and adding one part white vinegar, one part water and a couple of drops of mild laundry detergent. Spray the area being careful not to over saturate the surface, and then using a clean paper towel blot the liquid. Repeat this step until the stain lifts. If you’re dealing with a stubborn stain then check out our guide on the homemade stain remover we swear by.

Leave your mattress to dry and vacuum again: Once your mattress has dried fully, vacuum the surface again.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Use a mattress protector

If you want your mattress to not only last longer but also stay fresh and clean then it's vital that you invest in one of the best mattress protectors. A mattress protector is a thin, often waterproof layer that acts as a barrier between you and your mattress. This protects the surface of your mattress from sweat, body oils, and dead skin cells as well as any spills and accidents.

A lot of mattress protectors are super easy to clean and often machine washable so it's a lot easier to keep on top of your mattress maintenance. There are various types of mattress protector but we recommend looking at an encasement which protects all six-sides of your mattress and can also keep your mattress free of pests like dust mites or bed bugs.

3. Rotate your mattress

To keep your mattress in great condition and avoid any sagging or dipping then its important to regularly rotate your bed. Rotate your bed from head to foot at least once every three months but if your mattress is new we recommend you do it every month for the first three months. Rotating your mattress will help to spread out the natural wear and tear that occurs from sleeping in the same spot night after night.

Not all mattresses can be rotated, especially those with zoned support so check with your individual mattress brand’s instructions before doing it. If you’re not sure how often should you rotate or flip a mattress we answer all your questions in our comprehensive guide.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Vacuum your mattress weekly

You should be changing your bedding on a weekly basis so whilst your sheets are off and in the washing machine it's a great time to vacuum your mattress. Vacuuming your mattress surface on a regular basis helps to reduce allergens, dead skin cells, dust mites and other irritants that have embedded in to the fibers. Removing these will reduce symptoms such as itchy eyes and skin, sneezing, coughing and other respiratory issues.

Vacuuming also gets rid of any dirt or debris that has built up on your mattress surface which overtime can cause damage to the fibers and therefore shorten its lifespan. A clean mattress surface won't just leave your mattress lasting longer but it'll mean you feel a lot better too.

If you want to freshen up your mattress you can add some baking soda to your cleaning routine. To do this, strip your bed and vacuum the surface as normal. Then sprinkle a generous layer of baking soda over the surface and leave it to sit for at least 4 hours although the longer you can leave it, the better. Then once it's sat on the surface, vacuum again removing all traces of the baking soda. The baking soda will help to neutalize odors and can also help to lift stains.

5. Use a proper bed frame

Making sure you have the right bed frame for your mattress is a key to making sure it lasts as long as possible. It may be tempting to place your mattress on the floor to get an extra firm surface but that's not always in the best interest of your mattress. Placing your mattress on the floor could increase the risk attracting dust mites and allergens. Using the right base provides even support across the entire mattress surface which prevents sagging and dipping. The right base can also enhance breathability which will not only keep you cooler but also help to prevent moisture build up which then leads to mold and mildew. If your mattress is showing signs of mold or mildew then it's important to act fast as this can not only damage your mattress but your health too.

3 Signs you need a new mattress

1. Age

It doesn't matter how well you've looked after your mattress, or how well-made it is, your mattress has a limited lifespan. You may start to notice your mattress is getting old when it hits around 5-7 years old but if your mattress is over 10 years old then it's definitely time to replace it. Unless of course you have a latex mattress which could last up to 20 years if you look after it well. You can learn more about the lifespan of different mattresses by reading our guide on how long a mattress lasts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. It's lumpy or starting to sag

As your mattress ages you may notice it doesn't quite bounce back as quick as it once did. This then leads to dips and sags which can create a lumpy and uneven sleeping surface. If your mattress is lumpy then you won't just find it hard to get comfortable at night but you will also find you're going to feel achy and sore when you get up in the morning. Rotating your mattress on a regular basis can help to extend the lifespan of your mattress and keep sags and lumps away for as long as possible.

3. Your mattress is stained or has bad odors

If your mattress is heavily stained and starting to yellow then that's a visual sign that your mattress has reached the end of your lifespan. Stains don't just look unsightly they can also be harboring bacteria, allergens and funky smells. Once stains have been left untreated and have gone too deep they can start to breakdown the fibers and fabrics of your mattress which in turn means that your bed will become uncomfortable and leave you with aches, pains and feeling tired when you wake. Bad odors are another warning sign as these can mean that mold or mildew is present within your mattress which can lead to health issues like itching, sneezing, coughing and other respiratory illnesses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to choose the right mattress for you

Choosing the right mattress for you depends on a couple of factors. Choosing the best mattress for your sleeping style plays a huge part, side sleepers need a mattress that contours to their body and offers pressure relief on the shoulders, back and hips, whilst back sleepers need a slightly firmer surface with a bit of bounce that offers both comfort and support. Where as stomach sleepers require a firm surface that will help maintain proper spinal alignment.

Also, your weight will make a difference, lighter sleepers may find memory foam a better option, whilst heavier sleepers who don’t want to feel stuck are better suited to hybrids. Your budget is another important consideration, whilst it can be tempting to go for the cheapest mattress it’s always a good idea to get the best that you can afford. With this year's Labor Day mattress sales and deals currently live there are plenty of good discounts to be had.

Does a mattres topper help your mattress last longer?

The best mattress toppers can help to increase the longevity of your mattress. Toppers act as an additional layer that sits on top of your mattress surface, this absorbs the majority of the pressure that would normally be placed directly on to your mattress meaning your bed won't wear out as quickly. It also can act as a barrier from spills, accidents, sweat, body oils and any other nasties that find their way on to your mattress surface. It is worth noting that if your mattress is already sagging or uneven, a mattress topper will just be a temporary fix and it's always better to invest in a new mattress. But if your mattress is in good condition then a topper can help to increase its lifespan.