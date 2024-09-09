Wearing socks to bed helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer — here's why

The first thing many of us do when they climb into bed is take their socks off, regardless of the temperature or season. However, this bedtime ritual might be hindering how fast your fall asleep and the quality of your slumber.

While there are many things that can help you fall asleep, like investing in one of the best mattresses of 2024, wearing socks is a surprising method, especially when many of us may feel uncomfortable keeping our socks on throughout the night.

However, wearing socks to bed has been proven to help you fall asleep faster and sleep more deeply. Here, the sleep experts outline exactly how — and why — this year-round method works, so you can decide whether to keep your toes extra toasty this fall…

Can socks help you fall asleep faster?

Yes, wearing socks can help you fall asleep faster. And surprisingly, it’s not because it keeps you warm. Actually, it’s the opposite. When we’re sleepy, our body temperature slowly drops, which is a signifier to our body that we’re ready to fall sleep.

When we wear socks, a process called distal vasodilation takes place. This means blood flows to the hands and feet. Rather than warming our feet and therefore increasing our general body temperature, like we might expect, it actually reduces our core body temperature.

“Warming up your feet sends a signal to your brain to lower your core temperature—a cue that it's time for rest," says Dr Chelsea Perry, owner of Sleep Solutions and a member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, explains. This cue therefore helps you fall asleep faster.

How do socks help you sleep deeper?

There has also been some evidence that suggests people wearing socks sleep deeper and for longer. The explanation is simple, Dr Perry says wearing socks can "help you sleep more deeply by keeping your body temperature stable throughout the night."

"A steady, warm environment for your feet can reduce disruptions, making your sleep more continuous." She continues. The fewer disruptions you have, the better the quality of your sleep. Without these disruptions, you’re more likely to experience deeper sleep cycles.

Alongside this, we lose a lot of our body heat through our hands, feet, and head. So, by ensuring your feet are warm all night, your body will find it easier to cope with other heat loss. Meaning you’re unlikely to be woken up in the night feeling chilly.

Will wearing socks to bed make me overheat?

Wearing socks to bed works in all types of weather. While it may sound like your worst nightmare in the height of summer, it’ll actually help your whole body cool down. This can prevent you from overheating, making this method of falling asleep fast a year-round winner.

If you still find yourself sleeping hot, it is more likely down to your mattress, bedding, and pyjamas. Make sure you opt for breathable materials, and take a look at our best cooling mattress guide to find the right solution for you.

Alternatives to wearing socks to bed

Of course, wearing socks to bed aren’t for everyone. So we asked a doctor what the best solution is for those who don’t want to wear socks but want the feet-warming benefit of better sleep.



“Try having a warm bath before bed or placing a hot water bottle at the bottom of your blanket to help warm up your feet and keep them warm throughout the night," says Dr. Hussain Ahmad, a UK based A&E doctor and consultant practitioner behind Click2Pharmacy. This will help you regulate your body temperature, fall asleep quicker, and prevent waking up in the night from cold feet.

Dr Perry also explains how she “once tried just layering an extra blanket at the foot of my bed, and it worked just as well,” explaining that “the idea is to find a way to keep your feet comfortably warm without feeling restricted.”

What kind of socks are best for sleeping in?

Choosing the right socks for bedtime will help you get the maximum benefits from them. Important things to consider are ensuring they’re breathable and naturally anti-bacterial. So opting for materials like cotton, bamboo, and cashmere is a good idea.

Alongside this, you want to avoid anything tight that may impact your blood circulation, so looser styles are better. Thicker socks are also going to be more effective, as they’ll reduce the amount of heat that escapes, keeping your feet warm even in colder weather. When shopping for bed socks, make sure they are:

Breathable

Anti-bacterial

Thick

Loose

3 best bed socks to shop today

1. Unboxme Gifts Ultra-Luxe Cloud sock: Was from $14.95 , now from $9.99 at Amazon

These super-soft socks are made for sleeping in, with a breathable design, durable construction, and loose fit, meaning you’ll stay warm and comfortable night long. They are also shed free and machine washable, making them long-lasting. The 33% off deal on 1 pair of stone cloud colored socks make them $9.99 (was $14.95). But there are different deals on different colors, and you can choose whether you want 1, 2, or 3 pairs of socks, as well as opting for the non-slip option.

2. iMongol 100% Pure Cashmere Bed socks: $42 at Amazon

While these socks are suited for bigger budgets, they are definitely a luxury item well worth the investment. These hand-sewn socks are designed to be seamless, adding to your comfort throughout the night. The breathable fabric means you can wear them all night and still feel fresh, while the soft cashmere feel will keep you comfortable. They also have a loose design, meaning they won’t feel tight. There are 9 different color options and they are unisex, with all options currently $42 at Amazon.