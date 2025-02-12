The Saatva Latex Pillow is never on sale — here’s why it's still my top pick this Presidents’ Day

The Saatva Latex Pillow boasts responsive support with the option to customize it to your preferred height. But here’s the catch— it’s rarely on sale. You can buy a Saatva Latex Pillow from $165 at Saatva all year round but I'm here to explain why this shouldn’t put you off from buying it.

Saatva is well-represented in our overall guide to the best mattresses . Its flagship Saatva Classic sits at the top of our list for providing an all-around outstanding experience for sleepers of all stripes. It comes in three firmness levels and two height profiles so you can tailor it to your comfort — and it's discounted during the Presidents' Day mattress sales.

But back to the Saatva Latex Pillow, which is also suited for most sleeping positions and body types. We recommend you don’t wait around for a Presidents’ Day bedding sale to land, as you're not likely to see any deals for the Saatva Latex Pillow at all. Despite that, here's why you shouldn't hesitate to buy it at full price...

Saatva Latex Pillow: from $165 at Saatva Summary: We recommend the Saatva Latex as our top luxury option in our best pillows guide as it's perfect for those who are looking for a cool, cozy place to rest their heaf. It has a shredded latex core and a breathable hypoallergenic fill layer made up of organic cotton and down-like microdenier fibers. This combination is the right recipe to craft responsive support (thanks to the latex's 'give') and plush comfort. It's great for all sleeping positions as you have the option to customize the pillow loft (standard or high) to suit your preferences. The soft cotton cover wicks away moisture, too. In our Saatva Latex Pillow review, we say it's well worth the investment. A queen-size pillow costs $165 while a king is priced at $185. Price history: As we mentioned, the chances of finding any discount on this pillow in the current Saatva Presidents' Day sale are slim. If you're looking to buy a pair of them, we have seen up to $60 off during major events like Black Friday or Memorial Day. Benefits: 45-day sleep trial | 1-year limited warranty | Free shipping

