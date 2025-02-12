The Saatva Latex Pillow is never on sale — here’s why it's still my top pick this Presidents’ Day
Here’s why the Saatva Latex is a great year-round investment for all sleepers
The Saatva Latex Pillow boasts responsive support with the option to customize it to your preferred height. But here’s the catch— it’s rarely on sale. You can buy a Saatva Latex Pillow from $165 at Saatva all year round but I'm here to explain why this shouldn’t put you off from buying it.
Saatva is well-represented in our overall guide to the best mattresses. Its flagship Saatva Classic sits at the top of our list for providing an all-around outstanding experience for sleepers of all stripes. It comes in three firmness levels and two height profiles so you can tailor it to your comfort — and it's discounted during the Presidents' Day mattress sales.
But back to the Saatva Latex Pillow, which is also suited for most sleeping positions and body types. We recommend you don’t wait around for a Presidents’ Day bedding sale to land, as you're not likely to see any deals for the Saatva Latex Pillow at all. Despite that, here's why you shouldn't hesitate to buy it at full price...
Saatva Latex Pillow: from $165 at Saatva
Summary: We recommend the Saatva Latex as our top luxury option in our best pillows guide as it's perfect for those who are looking for a cool, cozy place to rest their heaf. It has a shredded latex core and a breathable hypoallergenic fill layer made up of organic cotton and down-like microdenier fibers. This combination is the right recipe to craft responsive support (thanks to the latex's 'give') and plush comfort. It's great for all sleeping positions as you have the option to customize the pillow loft (standard or high) to suit your preferences. The soft cotton cover wicks away moisture, too. In our Saatva Latex Pillow review, we say it's well worth the investment. A queen-size pillow costs $165 while a king is priced at $185.
Price history: As we mentioned, the chances of finding any discount on this pillow in the current Saatva Presidents' Day sale are slim. If you're looking to buy a pair of them, we have seen up to $60 off during major events like Black Friday or Memorial Day.
Benefits: 45-day sleep trial | 1-year limited warranty | Free shipping
Looking for a decent deal? Try this...
Coop EdenCool Adjustable Pillow: from $99 from $79.20 at Coop Home Goods
The Coop EdenCool is a great alternative for those who need a more affordable hypoallergenic cooling pillow. Unlike the Saatva Latex, the Coop EdenCool is made from a blend of medium-soft cooling gel infused memory foam and microfibers. You can adjust the loft and firmness to suit your sleeping style and body type by simply adding or removing the fill. It is ideal for anyone who prioritizes customizable comfort and pressure relief. The EdenCool goes further down in price with a 20% off for this year's Presidents' Day sale, which drops the MSRP from $99 to $79.20 for a queen while a king is now $95.20 (was $119). Enjoy a 100-night sleep trial, 5-year warranty and fast shipping too.
