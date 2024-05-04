Shopping for a cooling mattress this weekend? 7 big sales I recommend

Summer brings warm weather and sunny days, but if you struggle to drift off when it's hot, it can also signal disrupted sleep. With warmer temperatures on the horizon, I've rounded up some of the best deals on cooling mattresses this weekend, including 20% off the Casper Snow cooling hybrid mattress at Casper. That reduces the price of a queen Casper Snow to

Hybrid mattresses are typically the best mattresses for people who overheat in bed or experience night sweats and hot flashes. If that sounds like you, I'd recommend this deal on the Nectar Premier Copper Hybrid Mattress, priced $1,399 for a queen at Nectar Sleep. That's a saving of $850 ahead of this year's Memorial Day mattress sales.

But this weekend's cooling bed sales aren't just about Casper and Nectar – I've found a range of excellent savings from Purple, Helix and Sealy too, many of which feature in our best cooling mattresses guide. Here are seven deals I recommend buying this weekend if overheating is ruining your sleep...

1. Casper Snow: was from $1,875 | now $1,495 at Casper

The Snow, from the recently relaunched Casper mattress line, is a cooling hybrid bed fitted with a cool touch cover and HeatDelete bands to keep you fresh from the moment you get into bed through to waking up the next morning. The current Casper mattress sale takes 20% off all mattress, dropping a queen Snow down to $1,995.

2. Nectar Premier Copper Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,799 | $1,099 at Nectar Sleep

We tested the all-foam Premier Copper for our Nectar Premier Copper Hybrid Mattress review and found the cooling properties to be excellent – upgrade to the natural breathability of the hybrid and you can expect even better temperature regulation. The 'up to 40%' off Nectar mattress sale reduces the Premier Copper Hybrid queen to $1,399, and you'll get a year's trial plus a forever warranty.

3. Purple Plus: was from $1,499 | $1,199 at Purple

The Purple Plus isn't quite an all-foam bed, but it's not your traditional hybrid. Instead it uses an elastic GelFlex Grid to improve breathability and add next-level pressure relief. And it really works, as we discovered in our Purple Plus Mattress review. A queen is reduced to $1,599 in the Purple Memorial Day sale, and you can save another $100 if you add a mattress base to your purchase.

4. Classic Brands Cooling Gel Ventilated Memory Foam 12-inch Mattress: was from $314 | $217.99 at Amazon

Using gel foam to draw heat away from the body, the Classic Brands Cooling Gel mattress offers a budget-friendly cooling experience. Don't expect it to have the temperature regulating prowess of the premium options in this guide, but at $364.99 for a 12-inch tall queen, the price is unbeatable. A good choice for a guest room that catches the sun.

5. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: was from $1373.80 | $1,030.30 at Helix Sleep

During our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review we found this softer bed did a good job at delivering temperature regulation while maintaining the cushioned pressure relief that makes it one of the best mattress for side sleepers. Very hot sleepers should consider adding the GlacioTex Cooling Cover upgrade – in the 30% off sale you can get the queen mattress, the cooling cover, and two pillows for just $1,979.30.

6. Zoma Boost mattress: was from $1,349 | $1,149 at Zoma Sleep

The Zoma Boost is a cooling mattress for active people, offering restorative sleep to help refresh aching bodies. You can learn more about how the bed achieves this in our Zoma Boost mattress review, but for now, let's focus on the deal. There's $200 off all sizes of the Zoma Boost mattress, taking a queen down to $1,549. And for a limited time, you'll also get a free Zoma Sports Pillow with your purchase.

7. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid Mattress: was from $839 | $539 at Cocoon by Sealy

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress range offers specialty cooling for less, as we discovered during our all-foam Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review. As a hybrid, we expect this model to offer even better cooling, and it's just $899 for a queen. Plus, you'll get a free bedding bundle. This is an evergreen mattress sale from Sealy Chill, but it's always a good buy for hot sleepers on a budget.

What's the best type of mattress for hot sleepers?

The best hybrid mattresses and innerspring mattresses are typically the best beds for hot sleepers, as open coils leave plenty of room for hot air to circulate and dissipate. In addition, medium-firm to firm mattresses tend to have better cooling than soft mattresses. Soft mattresses have more sink, and when you're being embraced by the bed, the cushioning can hold on to body heat.

However, some of the best memory foam mattresses have come up with clever ways to improve cooling. Infusing fabrics with materials such as copper and gel, which naturally draw heat away, can help keep things cooler. And keep an eye out for GlacioTex and Phase Change Material upgrades, as these clever specialist materials can also improve temperature regulation.