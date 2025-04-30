A smart bed could be your answer to cooler sleep this summer — here’s 3 I'd buy now, with up to $1,200 off
Beat the heat with these discounted smart cooling beds from Eight Sleep and Sleep Number
Tried cooling bedsheets, bedroom fans and breathable nightwear, but still sweating through the night? If you're a hot sleeper feeling anxious about how the approaching warmer nights will ruin your sleep, a smart bed could be the cooling solution you need. The biggest saving is up to $1,200 off the ClimateCool Bed at Sleep Number with a queen down to $6,049 (was $7,249).
My cure for nighttime hot flushes is the Eight Sleep Pod 4. I slept on this smart mattress cover for five months and didn't break a sweat once, and now rate it as one of the best smart beds you can buy online. The Pod 4 is on sale alongside two of my favorite Sleep Number beds with integrated climate control. These monitor your temperature through the night to keep you at the perfect temperature for sleeping.
So if you're in the market for a smart cooling bed ahead of this year's Memorial Day mattress sales then three deals below are worth considering. You could also browse all the breathable options in our complete guide to the best mattresses of 2025 for all sleepers as many of those are also discounted in this month's mattress sales.
1. Eight Sleep Pod 4 smart mattress cover (queen): was $2,649 now $2,549 at Eight Sleep
Eight Sleep is the mastermind behind smart bed temperature regulation. The Pod 4 smart mattress cover is lined with water tubes connected to a control hub that cool down at bedtime and heat up come morning to align with temperature adjustments in your natural circadian rhythm. Meanwhile, sensors in the cover monitor your body temperature through the night. The current $100 off all sizes of the Pod 4 is a standard Eight Sleep mattress deal that doesn't tend to get much bigger even around major mattress sales.
2. Sleep Number ClimateCool smart bed (queen): was $7,249 now $6,049 at Sleep Number
The ClimateCool smart bed is the newest climate control smart bed from Sleep Number, positioned at a more affordable price compared to the Sleep Number Climate360 smart bed. With $1,200 off all sizes now, you can bag a queen for $6,049 (was $7,249). For the price you get a mattress with adjustable firmness, climate regulation and sleep tracking, with no subscription requirement. Shipping and installation are free.
3. Sleep Number Dual Temp Layer (half queen): was $999.99 now $899.99 at Sleep Number
The Sleep Number Dual Temp Layer isn't a smart bed per say, but it is a great solution for couples with different sleep temperature tendencies. You could be a menopausal woman whose night sweats are disturbing your husband or naturally get hot when you sleep. This layer can be placed on one side of the bed and has active air technology to cool you down. With up to 20% off now you can save $100 on a queen size or $120 on a king, cutting prices to $899.99 and $1,079.99 respectively. This offers a cheaper smart cooling solution. But you'll want to make sure you pair it with a tried-and-tested cooling mattress built with trusty cooling materials.
