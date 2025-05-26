Act fast! Sealy's best budget cooling mattress drops to $156 for a twin in huge Walmart Memorial Day sale
Help your kids and teens sleep better this summer with Walmart's massive cooling mattress deal, fresh in for Memorial Day
I've just spotted an epic Memorial Day deal on a top-rated cooling mattress to help your kids and teens beat the summer heat: just $156 for a twin Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress at Walmart.
Overheating is a major sleep disruptor and the best cooling mattresses we've tested are designed to help you maintain a neutral feel overnight so you sleep through. The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is one of them.
Only twin sizes are on sale at Walmart. But if you sleep alone, want to spruce up a stuffy guest room, or you want a top-rated mattress to help your child or teen sleep better this summer then this is one of the best Memorial Day mattress deals I've seen.
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid Mattress: twin was $399 now $156 at Walmart
The Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid uses a variety of methods to prevent heat build-up including Phase Change Material in the cover. This pulls heat away from the body, holds it and releases it once you've cooled, so you don't overheat while sleeping. Cooling aside, the Cocoon Hybrid also promises contouring support; we found the memory foam version had a medium-firm feel, so we predict something similar here. The Walmart clearance sale is huge, reducing a twin to just $156 (in comparison, you'd be paying $539 direct from Sealy) and it comes with a 10-year warranty but no sleep trial. If you want a top-rated hybrid mattress for less this is the deal to shop.
User score: ★★★★½ (500+ reviews)
Need a different size? Try this...
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $619 now $399 at Cocoon by Sealy
Even the best memory foam mattresses have a tendency to trap heat in the dense materials but the all-foam Sealy Chill impressed our testers with its breathable feel and supportive build. Like its hybrid alternative, the all-foam Chill uses PCM to absorb heat, while the firm feel prevents the stuffy 'hug' of softer foams. Our testing panel described it as "one of the most consistently cool mattresses we've slept on" in our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review. The memory foam model isn't currently available on Walmart but in the Sealy sale a queen is $699 (was $1,079) which is the deal we see all the time but you do also get a free bedding bundle, 100-night trial and lifetime warranty... plus six sizes to choose from.
More top sales to consider
- Saatva: Get $400 off our top-rated bed
- DreamCloud: our top Saatva rival from $399
- Helix Sleep: 27% off with code TOMS27
- Leesa: 30% off mattresses + free bedding
- Casper: up to 35% off cooling mattresses
- Avocado: 15% off organic mattresses
- Emma: 60% off clearance mattresses
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off adjustable mattress sets
- Purple: up to $400 off mattresses
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.