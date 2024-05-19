Saatva’s most affordable mattress drops to $795 in Memorial Day sales — why I’d buy it
Memorial Day sales are the best time to buy Saatva's Memory Foam Hybrid as prices have dropped significantly
The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is the most affordable mattress made by the luxury American sleep brand, and today you can save $400 on the Memory Foam Hybrid with a twin reduced to $795 (was $1,195) at Saatva. A queen costs $1,393 (was $1,795), ushering in the best savings I’ve seen in months on the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid.
While the Saatva Classic is 2024’s best mattress for all sleepers, it does come with a much higher price tag (a queen is currently reduced to $1,695 (was $2,095) at Saatva). The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is still handcrafted, just like the Classic, but the difference is in the materials used to make the bed. The Memory Foam Hybrid is made of gel-infused memory foam, breathable AirCradle memory foam, 8” pocketed comfort coils. The Classic has more premium and organic materials.
Here’s what you need to know about the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid, and how this new $400 discount in the Memorial Day mattress sales compares to the best savings I’ve seen on this bed during other major holiday sales.
The Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress by Saatva
Was from: $1,195
Now from: $795
Saving: $400 off every size at Saatva
In a nutshell: The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress is a medium-firm bed that suits side and back sleepers. It’s made from cooling, pressure-relieving memory foam, plus pocketed coils for extra support. The Memory Foam Hybrid comes on a year’s trial and with free old bed removal, and a queen is discounted to $1,395 (was $1,795) – the best price since Black Friday and a rare big discount on the best Saatva mattress for smaller budgets.
Summary: The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is the most affordable mattress in the luxury sleep brand’s range. It averages 5 out of 5 stars from Saatva user reviews, and my team rates it highly as an affordable memory foam and innerspring mattress that delivers good pressure relief for a variety of sleep positions, especially back and side sleeping. Whereas the best memory foam mattresses mainly use standard foams for body contouring and pressure relief, the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid makes use of the brand’s AirCradle memory foam for deeper pressure relief. It’s close in feel to Tempur-Pedic’s famous NASA-developed Tempur Foam, but at a fraction of the price. Pocketed coils boost breathability, and Saatva doubles down on temperature regulation with a LuxeCool system to draw away heat during the night. As with the Saatva Classic, the best hybrid mattress my team has tested (a queen is down to $1,695 at Saatva this weekend), the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid features lumbar zone quilting for back pain relief, plus a Guardin botanical treatment in the cover to ward off mold and mildew.
Price history: Each month there’s a Saatva mattress sale offering discounts of up to 15%, but those larger savings are always reserved for the most luxurious Saatva beds. I track these prices monthly so I know that it’s rare to find a $400 discount on every size of the more affordable Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress. A twin has dropped to just $795 (was $1,195), with a queen discounted to $1,395 (was $1,795) – I rarely see handcrafted queen size Saatva mattresses for such a low price any more, so now is a great time to buy. Based on previous major sales, I also predict that the discount on the Memory Foam Hybrid will drop to around $200 (so half of what you’re saving here) after Memorial Day. Don’t miss this one.
Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery
