Ritz-Carlton mattress maker Stearns & Foster launches big Presidents' Day sale with up to $700 off

Are you looking to upgrade your bed setup with a new luxury mattress? You're in luck, as right now, one of the top luxury mattress manufacturers is reducing its prices and offering a seriously tantalizing free gift. In the current Presidents' Day sale, a Stearns & Foster Lux Estate is $400 off at Stearns and Foster, and it comes with a $300 VISA gift card. This brings the price of a queen down to $3,199 (was $3,599), and that's the best price we see on this high-end mattress.

Stearns & Foster specializes in hotel-quality mattresses, meaning the brand have made some of the best mattresses you can buy. The Lux Estate is one of the firm's most luxurious mattresses, second only to the Stearns & Foster Reserve. It features enhanced pressure relief with Tempur-Indulge foam, a cooling cover and IntelliCoil innersprings.

This new deal is part of the Presidents' Day mattress sales, one of the major sales events in the annual calendar, and it brings us the same discount that was offered during Black Friday, which is the lowest price we've seen on this top mattress. This means it's a great time to invest. But is it the right mattress for you? Let's take a closer look.

Stearns & Foster Lux Estate

Was from: $3,499

Now from: $3,099

Saving: $400 at Stearns & Foster Mattress summary: The Stearns & Foster Lux Estate is a luxury mattress built with some of the finest materials including Tempur-Pedic foam and IntelliCoil innersprings. This is the upgraded version of the Stearns & Foster Estate, featuring enhanced cooling and pressure relief. The cooling cover wicks away moisture and, like the best hybrid mattresses, the open structure of the mattress means there'll be plenty of airflow, making it a great choice for hot sleepers. Alongside this, it also has an AirVent system that draws heat away from the body throughout the night, rivalling even the best cooling mattresses. It comes in a range of firmness options - soft, medium, or pillow top, meaning there'll be a feel to suit all types of sleepers. Benefits: 90-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery and old mattress removal Price history: Stearns & Foster tend to roll out its biggest discounts on sale holidays such as Presidents' Day. $400 off is the best sale we've seen on this luxury mattress, and the $300 VISA gift card is a fantastic perk. That saving brings a queen size down to $3,199 (was $3,599).

Looking for something cheaper?