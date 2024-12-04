Quick! There's still time to get this luxury latex mattress topper for the year's cheapest price

Not only have I been tracking the sale prices of Naturepedic's luxury latex topper throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but I've been paying close attention this whole year — so I know the extended sale is the best time to buy this mattress topper in 2024. Miraculously, you can still save 20% on the Adagio 2" Organic Latex Mattress Topper at Naturepedic, with a queen down to $599.20 (was $749).

If you're not in the market for one of this year's best mattresses, then investing in one of the best mattress toppers is a great alternative for boosting your sleep set-up. While you're unlikely to get a queen latex mattress for under $500 (even in the sales), the majority of queen latex bed toppers are under $600 — and the Adagio 2" Organic Latex Mattress Topper joins them thanks to its extended Black Friday deal.

The Adagio 2" Organic Mattress Topper is hardly ever on sale, so the fact that the 20% Black Friday discount is still live makes it one of the best extended Black Friday mattress deals I've seen. You'll also get some pretty great benefits, including a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping and returns, and a 10-year warranty.

Naturepedic Adagio 2" Organic Latex Mattress Topper

Was: from $499

Now: from $399.20

Saving: up to $170 at Naturepedic Quick summary: While it's not as cheap as the best memory foam mattress toppers on the market, the Adagio Mattress Topper is an affordable way to add eco-luxury latex to your sleep without splurging on one of the best organic mattresses. Plus, its premium materials and 10-year warranty are a good indication of the topper's quality and durability. In our Naturepedic Adagio Organic Latex Mattress Topper review, testers loved how plush and pressure-relieving it was for side sleepers and how naturally breathable it was for hot sleepers. The only downside is the spot-clean only cover. That, and the premium price – but this 20% off sale does lower the cost significantly. Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | Free shipping and returns | 10-year warranty Price history: This Naturepedic 20% off sale popped up a week or so before Black Friday, and it's surprisingly sticking around — but we don't know for how long. If we had to guess, we think this deal will only last for a few more days at most. The last discount we saw on this topper was a 15% off deal for Earth Month back in April, so this is definitely the best deal of 2024.

A cheaper latex mattress topper alternative