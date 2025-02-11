Queen mattress vs king: 3 signs you need to size up in this year's Presidents' Day sales

Queen is the most popular bed size among adults in the US. At 60" wide by 80" long, it offers enough space for most solo sleepers and couples to snooze comfortably. However, if you crave even more room to sprawl, it might be time to upgrade to a king. Below are three reasons why sizing up from a queen to a king could be the right move as you browse the Presidents' Day sales for the best mattress for your sleep needs.

King is the largest standard bed size available. It's as long as a queen but offers a significantly wider sleeping surface at 76". Of course, with the extra space comes a higher price tag, as the best king mattresses generally cost a few hundred dollars more than their queen-size counterparts.

Fortunately, Presidents' Day mattress sales provide lots of opportunities to save money on a new king-size bed. To help you out, we're also sharing three of our favorite king-size mattress deals from this year's sales.

3 reasons to buy a king instead of a queen in Presidents' Day sales

1. You and your partner value personal space

For most couples, a queen-size mattress offers plenty of room to rest. However, if you and/or your partner are larger-framed, a king-size mattress will give you more space to spread out.

Regardless of your stature, you may not want to feel like your partner is sleeping (and breathing) right on top of you — and that's much easier to do on a king-size bed. You'll also be less likely to feel the other's movements on a larger sleep surface.

2. You share a bed with your family

(Image credit: DreamCloud Sleep)

A queen-size mattress will be a tight fit if you and your partner often share a bed with your younger children and/or your pets. A king-size mattress is 16" wider than a queen, affording everyone their own section to comfortably slumber (and set up pillow forts).

3. Your bedroom feels more empty than spacious

Have a massive bedroom but don't know how to utilize the space? Start by sizing up your bed from a queen to a king. Sure, you'll pay more money upfront for a king, but you'll get over that sticker shock each morning you wake up in your spacious, luxurious bed.

Ready to upgrade from a queen to a king? Check out our favorite deals from the Presidents' Day sales so you can feel good about saving money on your splurge...

Top 3 king-size mattress deals for Presidents' Day