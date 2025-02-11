Queen mattress vs king: 3 signs you need to size up in this year's Presidents' Day sales
Plus, the top 3 king-size mattress deals to shop ahead of Presidents' Day
Queen is the most popular bed size among adults in the US. At 60" wide by 80" long, it offers enough space for most solo sleepers and couples to snooze comfortably. However, if you crave even more room to sprawl, it might be time to upgrade to a king. Below are three reasons why sizing up from a queen to a king could be the right move as you browse the Presidents' Day sales for the best mattress for your sleep needs.
King is the largest standard bed size available. It's as long as a queen but offers a significantly wider sleeping surface at 76". Of course, with the extra space comes a higher price tag, as the best king mattresses generally cost a few hundred dollars more than their queen-size counterparts.
Fortunately, Presidents' Day mattress sales provide lots of opportunities to save money on a new king-size bed. To help you out, we're also sharing three of our favorite king-size mattress deals from this year's sales.
3 reasons to buy a king instead of a queen in Presidents' Day sales
1. You and your partner value personal space
For most couples, a queen-size mattress offers plenty of room to rest. However, if you and/or your partner are larger-framed, a king-size mattress will give you more space to spread out.
Regardless of your stature, you may not want to feel like your partner is sleeping (and breathing) right on top of you — and that's much easier to do on a king-size bed. You'll also be less likely to feel the other's movements on a larger sleep surface.
2. You share a bed with your family
A queen-size mattress will be a tight fit if you and your partner often share a bed with your younger children and/or your pets. A king-size mattress is 16" wider than a queen, affording everyone their own section to comfortably slumber (and set up pillow forts).
3. Your bedroom feels more empty than spacious
Have a massive bedroom but don't know how to utilize the space? Start by sizing up your bed from a queen to a king. Sure, you'll pay more money upfront for a king, but you'll get over that sticker shock each morning you wake up in your spacious, luxurious bed.
Ready to upgrade from a queen to a king? Check out our favorite deals from the Presidents' Day sales so you can feel good about saving money on your splurge...
Top 3 king-size mattress deals for Presidents' Day
1. Saatva Classic Mattress: was $2,599 now $2,199 at Saatva
This ties the largest saving we've seen for the Saatva Classic in recent months. It's our top-rated hybrid mattress for its customizable features and hotel-quality comfort. It aced all of our performance tests (motion isolation, temperature regulation, edge support), which earned it a perfect score in our Saatva Classic mattress review. Add a Saatva Adjustable Base Plus with zero gravity, full-wave body massage, and anti-snore preset and receive an additional $100 off your total purchase.
2. Bryte Balance Smart Mattress: was $4,699 now $4,399 at Bryte
If you want to join the smart bed revolution, the Bryte Balance is an excellent place to start, especially after a significant drop in MSRP. A series of foam-wrapped air modules respond to or release pressure as you move at night, creating an ideal level of comfort and support for your body. Other features include a silent alarm, immersive relaxation experiences, and integrated AI-powered sleep tracking. We were truly impressed by it in our Bryte Balance hands-on review. Level up by adding the Bryte Adjustable Base for $1,299 (was $1,499).
3. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: $849 + $599 worth of free bed accessories at Nectar
While $849 for a king-size mattress is a stellar deal, that's the standard rate for a Nectar Classic. What's new here is the generous bedding bundle, which was once a staple of Nectar mattress sales. This is very useful if you're sizing up to a king from a smaller bed, as you'll get a mattress protector, a sheet set, and two cooling pillows in one fell swoop. It's also the best memory foam mattress for the money right now — find out why in our Nectar Classic Mattress review.
