One of Amazon's top-rated queen hybrid mattresses drops to $213 in flash sale

You'll find plenty of budget-friendly mattresses on Amazon for under $500, and today we've found a great deal on one of the retail giant's most popular queen size hybrid beds. With this deal you can now save 46% on a queen size Modway Jenna 10" Hybrid Mattress at Amazon, reducing the price to just $212.30.

While the Modway Jenna 10" Hybrid Mattress won't be able to compete with this year's best mattresses for all sleepers in terms of quality, support and comfort, it has gained consistently good reviews from customers. We haven't reviewed it ourselves yet, but Amazon customers say the Modway Jenna 10" is a great option for couples and that it's also supportive for back and stomach sleepers.

If you're in the market for a cheap mattress and want the pressure relief and comfort of a hybrid, then this is a compelling deal. We doubt we'll see a bigger price drop on the Modway Jenna 10" before next month's Memorial Day mattress sales, so now is a good time to buy.

Modway Jenna 10" Hybrid Mattress

Was: From $389

Now: From $212.10

Saving: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078K9RL2Q?tag=georiot-us-default-20&th=1&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-20&geniuslink=true" data-link-merchant="amazon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Up to $175 at Amazon Summary: The Modway Jenna Hybrid is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-budget-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="amazon.com"" target="_self">best cheap mattresses for most people searching for a good mix of comfort and support. Amazon customer reviews from stomach sleepers praise its firmer feel that keeps hips supported and the spine well aligned in this sleeping position. The Jenna 10" is available in numerous heights, but 10" is the minimum thickness we recommend for optimal support and comfort during sleep. Couples should also fare well with this bed as reviewers state that the memory foam pillow top and pocket coils provide excellent motion isolation. The Modway Jenna 10" has over 13,000 reviews on Amazon, with thousands of those awarding it five stars. However, it may be too firm for lightweight side sleepers and, like most cheap mattresses, we have doubts about its longterm durability. But overall, if you're looking for a <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-mattress-on-amazon-under-400" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="amazon.com"">cheap Amazon mattress under $400 then this is worth considering. Price history: Amazon's deal knocks 46% off the price of a queen size mattress, and you can also get 12% and 8% off the Cal king and king sizes respectively. Those are very competitive prices for a popular <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-hybrid-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="amazon.com"">hybrid mattress in a box. It's also worth mentioning that while Amazon has the MSRP listed as $389, other sites selling the Modway Jenna 10" list the MSRP as $710, so the current saving may be even bigger. Benefits: One year warranty | Free shipping



How thick should a mattress be?

While the Modway Jenna Hybrid comes in both 6" and 8" models, we highly recommend that you go for the 10" model at a minimum as this will provide you with enough comfort and support.

When lower than 10", the mattress should only be used for temporary purposes such as guest bedrooms or RV use. If you're unsure what mattress height will suit your body, position, and sleeping arrangements, check out our guide on how thick a mattress should be.

