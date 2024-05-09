Not a typo! Lucid is selling a Cal king mattress for just $399.49 in Memorial Day sale

Temperatures might be rising but prices are dropping at Lucid Mattress. With 15% off the get cooling Lucid Memory Foam Mattress at Lucid, hot sleepers can enjoy cooler sleep for less. A queen is down to just $288.99 (was $339.99), and you can even get a Cal king for less than $400.

The Lucid Memory Foam uses cooling gel to stop the dense all-foam build from trapping heat, so you don't wake up clammy and uncomfortable. As a cheap bed, it won't have the durability of the picks in our best mattress guide, but a variety of firmness choices provides versatility, and you'll get a 100-night sleep trial to test it out.

Right now is a great time to shop for a bed if you're on a tight budget, as the Memorial Day mattress sales are delivering some of the lowest prices we've seen in months. Let's explore why the Lucid Memory Foam mattress is my budget pick.

Lucid 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Was: from $219

Now: from $186.99

Saving: up to $399.49 at Lucid Summary: The Lucid 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress is a cheap and cheerful purchase that might not survive years of regular use but is ideal for a children's room, guest room, or as a short-term sleep solution. The layer of gel-infused foam ensures this mattress does a better job at cooling than many cheap all-foam designs, so if you're on a tight budget and you tend to overheat, this is a great choice. Lucid offers a choice of three firmness levels: plush, medium, and firm. We recommend opting for medium or firm if you sleep on your back or stomach, while plush should suit lightweight side sleepers. The Lucid won't provide the kind of long-term support you would expect from a premium bed, but its versatile build has earned it a place in our best cheap mattress guide. And it's definitely proved popular with shoppers on a budget – there are over 21,000 reviews for the Lucid Memory Foam on Amazon (but you'll get a better price shopping direct with Lucid). Price history: The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is always cheap, so it's not often that we see big discounts. 5% to 10% off is fairly standard, and this 15% discount is unusual and worth taking advantage of. It's not often you can find a queen for less than $300, but coming in at $288.99, that's just what this sale has to offer. Benefits: 100 night trial | 10 year warranty | Free delivery

Are memory foam mattresses good for cooling?

Memory foam mattresses aren't really known for their cooling prowess. The dense foam is best for motion isolation, and just like it traps movement, it also has a habit of holding onto heat. However, companies have come up with many ways to improve temperature regulation in memory foam, including the addition of gel to draw heat away – used here in the Lucid.

The best cooling mattresses are typically hybrid beds, and if you're a really hot sleepers, this is what I recommend. However, hybrid beds are generally more expensive than all-foam models (almost every bed in our best luxury mattress guide is a hybrid). If you want cooling on a budget, a specialist memory foam can be a good compromise.