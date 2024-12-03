Last Chance! 5 extended Cyber Monday mattress deals perfect for side sleepers

Side sleeping is the most common sleep position, and finding the right mattress is the key to a great night’s sleep. And this doesn’t have to be expensive. In fact, we've found the top Cyber Monday deals still live, with queen mattresses under $1,000. Our favorite deal is 27% off the Helix Midnight mattress at Helix, thanks to our exclusive discount code TOMS27.

Choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs, especially if you're a side sleeper, means ensuring your bed has the right balance of pressure relief and support. Your hips and shoulders should feel cradled while keeping your spine properly aligned. If you don't have the right mattress then you may find you wake up with aches and pains.

With the extended Cyber Monday mattress deals still live today, now is a perfect time to upgrade your sleep setup without breaking the bank. These mattresses aren’t just affordable, they are also backed up by excellent warranties and sleep trials making them even more appealing for budget-conscious side sleepers who don’t want to compromise on quality. So here are our picks of the 5 best mattress deals for side sleepers that you can buy today.

1. Helix Midnight mattress: was from $932 $680.36 at Helix Sleep with our exclusive code TOMS27

The Helix Midnight has a medium-feel which is ideal for side sleepers. This mattress has a supportive hybrid design that brings together memory foam, contouring foam and supportive steel coils for deep pressure relief. Our Helix Midnight review also found this mattress had strong motion isolation so it’s ideal for couples. The extended Cyber Monday Helix mattress sales are great value, use our exclusive discount code TOMS27 at checkout and get 27% off all sizes of this bed. With the discount a queen will cost $972 (was $1,332) and you also get a 100-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free, fast shipping.

2. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: was from $1,130 $419 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Hybrid is one of the the best hybrid mattresses you can find in terms of comfort, quality and value for money. This medium-firm bed uses gel-infused foams and innerpsrings all topped off by a cashmere-blend cover for that luxury feel. Our DreamCloud Mattress review discovered this mattress has great back and hip support making it suitable for all sleep styles but especially side sleepers. There is always a 50% off DreamCloud mattress sale so you can ignore the MSRP, but that doesn't mean this deal isn't great value. The extended Cyber Monday deal of $100 off when you spend $1,000 is still live, but we don't know how much longer this will last. A queen will cost only $665 (was $1,613) and you also get a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.

3. Bear Original mattress: was from $699 $419.40 at Bear Original

The Bear Original is great whether you sleep on your side, back or stomach so if you’re a strict side sleeper and sharing a bed with someone who has a different sleep preference this is the perfect compromise. It is an all foam bed that has the right balance of comfort and support and also features a cover this uses a Celliant fabric which converts body heat in to infrared energy that doesn’t just have a positive effect on sleep quality but also get help to regulate temperatures. This features means the Bear Original has a place on our best cooling mattress guide. This is a medium-firm bed and our Bear Original mattress review is also great at isolating motion. The Cyber Monday deal is still live, so you can save 40%, bringing the cost of a queen down to $598.40 (was $998) and you also get two free pillows. Perks of buying a mattress from Bear include a 120-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.

4. Nectar Classic mattress: was from $1,063 $349 at Nectar

The Nectar Classic is one of the best memory foam mattresses thanks to its bend of comfort and value. This mattress uses pressure-relieving foam that will offer contouring comfort to any side sleeper who is looking for a firmer sleep surface. Our Nectar Classic mattress review found this bed didn’t sleep as hot as expected, especially as it’s an all-foam construction and for very hot sleepers there’s an option to add a NectarTech cooling cover. We are used to seeing a constant 50% off Nectar mattress sales bringing the cost of a queen size mattress down to just $649 (was $1,563). The extended Cyber Monday deal of $100 off when you spend $1,000 is still live, but we don't know how much longer this will last. You also get a 365-night sleep trial, forever warranty and free shipping.

5. PurpleFlex mattress: was from $699 $474 at Purple

The PurpleFlex is a great mattress for side and combination sleepers. This bed uses Purple’s propriety GelFlex Grid, which instantly adapts to any sleep position and cradles the pressure points for ultimate relief. The open-cell structure also makes this mattress a good choice for those who sleep hot because it encourages good airflow. The extended Purple Cyber Monday sales bring savings of up to $370 — you can save up to $500 if you combine the mattress with a base. A queen mattress will cost you $949 (was $1,299), you have a 100-night sleep trial, 10 year warranty and free shipping included in this price.

How to chose the best mattress for side sleepers

Choosing the right mattress if you’re a side sleeper means taking several factors in to account. You need to find a mattress that has both support and pressure relief to maintain proper spinal alignment and reduce any pain or pressure in key areas like the hips, shoulders and knees. The ideal firmness level for a mattress suited to side sleepers should be a medium to medium-firm (5-7 on the firmness scale).

This level of firmness will allow for proper cushioning of the hips and shoulders whilst preventing excess sinking. Memory foam and hybrid mattresses are particularly well suited to side sleepers. You should always look for a mattress that offers good edge support for easier movement in and out of bed.

If you’re a heavier sleeper, opt for a mattress that is further on the firmness scale as they don’t have the same level of sink-in softness which can leave heavier sleepers feeling stuck. Finding the right mattress will help prevent common side-sleeping issues like hip and shoulder pain while promoting restful sleep.