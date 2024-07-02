I’m a sleep coach – get 58% off the mattress topper I’d buy for hip and back pain in 4th of July sales

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt+ Cooling Mattress Topper is my top choice for people with hip and lower back pain, and in today’s 4th of July sales you can save up to 58% on the Tempur-Adapt+ Topper at Amazon. You’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to secure this deal – or take out a free 30-day Prime trial.

Tempur-Pedic of course makes some of this year’s best mattresses for all sleepers seeking deep-hitting pressure relief, and the 3" Tempur-Adapt+ Cooling Mattress Topper offers a taste of that contouring at a fraction of the price. It's normally on sale for 40% off so this is a better discount with a queen priced $251 (was $499) at Amazon in the 4th of July mattress sales. (It isn't on sale at Tempur-Pedic today).

You’ll get free returns at Amazon if you change your mind within 30 days of delivery and don’t unbox the topper. Tempur-Pedic doesn’t accept returns. If you’d rather a pressure-relieving mattress topper for hip and back pain that also comes on a free sleep trial, consider the Saatva Graphite Mattress Topper instead (from $325 at Saatva).

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt+ Cooling Mattress Topper

Was from: $419

Now from: $175

Saving: Up to $244 at Amazon Benefits: Free shipping | 30-day free returns Quick summary: The 3” Tempur-Adapt+ Cooling Mattress Topper is my top recommendation for the best mattress topper overall. It's made with NASA-developed Tempur foam that moulds to your body, eliminating all pressure points so you experience less physical pain when lying down. The the cool-touch performance fabric dissipates more heat compared to the standard model. This larger discount is only available to Amazon Prime members. If you don’t have a membership, free 30-day Prime trials are available at Amazon. Price history: I normally see savings of 40% on the Tempur-Adapt+ Cooling Mattress Topper at Tempur-Pedic and Amazon. The largest saving in today’s sale is $244 off the full size, reducing it to $280 (was $469). A queen size is reduced to $251 (was $499) – it’s usually on sale for $264 on Amazon. In detail: I slept on a 3” Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper during pregnancy and noticed a big reduction in my hip and lower back pain. This isn’t like any other topper I’ve felt though – it moulds itself to you. Some people hate the feel and find it hard to change sleep positions when lying on it, but I liked feeling cradled – and the pressure relief was astounding. The Tempur-Adapt+ Cooling model with cool-touch fabric is better for people who sleep warm on foam toppers. The cover is also machine washable. The Tempur-Adapt+ Cooling Mattress Topper is especially well-suited to people looking to ease discomfort during sleep without overheating, and this is a great saving.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a paid-for monthly subscription service that costs $14.99 per month or $139 a year. Perks included free one- or two-day shipping on most products sold by Amazon (click the Prime button when shopping to see which items are included). Our in-depth what is Amazon Prime guide contains everything you need to know.

Amazon offers free 30-day Amazon Prime trials, and many people take these out just before the annual Prime Day sales in order to secure the exclusive discounts and free and fast shipping.