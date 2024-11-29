I'm a mattress expert — 7 queen mattresses under $700 I'd shop this Black Friday
Including deals from Nectar, Bear, DreamCloud and more in today's Black Friday sales
One of the best ways to shop the Black Friday mattress sales is to set a budget and stick to it. And if your budget is $700 for a queen, you have plenty of high quality mattresses to choose from — including the Bear Original mattress, now 40% off at Bear. We rate this mattress highly, and $598.80 for a queen is fantastic value.
Several of the beds featured in this year's best mattress guide are available in a queen size for less than $700 and even with a (somewhat) tighter budget, you can find a high-quality, supportive bed for every sleep style in this price range.
Below, we've rounded up our favorite queen mattress deals under $700 to suit every sleep need, with some exciting third-party discounts included (the Amazon Nectar Classic Mattress sale is one of our favorites). And for even more saving specials, head across to our main Black Friday mattress deals hub.
1. Nectar Classic Mattress: from $1,063 $349 at Nectar
For our money, the Nectar Classic is the best memory foam mattress available. We recently tested the new upgraded model – read our Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review for the full breakdown – but the headline is that this mattress provides support for all sleep styles. $649 for a queen is a excellent value for money (Nectar claims the total value is $1,563), but not the lowest price we've seen this year, although in Nectar's Black Friday sale you can get an extra $100 off if you spend $1,000. The best Nectar deal can be found on Amazon, where the original Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is $551.55 for a queen – a real bargain. Expect great perks, like a 365-night sleep trial, free shipping and returns, and a forever warranty.
2. Bear Original mattress: from $699 now $419.40 at Bear
We'll let our Bear Original mattress review do the talking here: our experts said this mattress "excels in everything from motion isolation to edge support to pressure relief". The versatile feel is good for every sleep position, but it can sleep a little hot; a common pitfall of cheaper all-foam beds. Using code BFCM4TY saves you 40%, matching the best Bear sale of the year and reducing a queen to $598.80 (was $998). Even better, you get two free pillows, a lifetime warranty and a 120-night trial included.
3. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: from $1,130 now $419 at DreamCloud
The DreamCloud is one of the best hybrid mattresses our expert team has reviewed. At just $665 for a queen (was $1,613) it's also impressive value for money. The cashmere blend cover gives this mid-range bed a hint of luxury, while the innerspring support stood out in our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review. The current up to 50% off sale is nothing special, but the addition of $100 off when you spend $1,000 is a new DreamCloud Black Friday sale. Take advantage if you want to upgrade your entire sleep set up. You can also expect the same perks as Nectar.
4. The Chill Memory Foam Mattress: from $649 now $399 at Cocoon by Sealy
During our Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress review we were surprised by the cooler sleep feel of this budget-friendly memory foam – it's good enough to earn a place in our best cooling mattress guide. The phase change material plays a big role by drawing away heat, as does the lack of contouring foams (it's best for back and front sleepers). Shop direct from Sealy and it just slips in under $700, with a queen $699 (was $1,079) in the evergreen sale. But head to Walmart and you can get a queen Chill Mattress for just $421.99. The downside? No trial, compared to a 100-night trial period at Sealy Chill.
5. Kin by Tuft & Needle 10" Mattress: from $549 now $384.30 at Amazon
We haven't had a chance to try the Kin by Tuft & Needle mattress but we were pleased with its counterpart during our Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid mattress review. And sometimes a deal is just too good to ignore. Currently a 10-inch queen Kin is just $489.30 (was $699) which is the cheapest price we've seen since last Black Friday. The 12-inch queen also fits into your budget, at just $559.30 (was $799). And you get a 100-night trial, which is better than usual when buying a mattress on Amazon.
6. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: from $529 now $189 at Siena
At just $379 for a queen, the Siena comes in way under your $700 budget, but we couldn't resist mentioning the best cheap mattress. What stood out most in our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review was the overall quality of this inexpensive bed. That, and the super-firm supportive feel. A queen Siena is never sold at its "total value" of $769, but it is cheaper than usual for Black Friday with a queen costing $379 (we're used to seeing it for $399). And the benefits also deserve a mention: a 180-night trial and a 10-year warranty.
7. Brooklyn Bedding Dreamfoam Essential 12" mattress: from $524 now $366.80 at Brooklyn Bedding
You won't get any frills with this mattress but what you will get is a budget-friendly bed from a reliable brand. We tested the 10-inch version for our Brooklyn Bedding Dreamfoam Essential mattress review, but if you want more cushioned comfort, we recommend upgrading to the 12". Right now, it's just $559.30 for a queen (was $799) and comes with a 120-night trial and 10-year warranty. This 30% sale is pretty rare and worth making the most of.
