I'm a mattress expert — 7 queen mattresses under $700 I'd shop this Black Friday

One of the best ways to shop the Black Friday mattress sales is to set a budget and stick to it. And if your budget is $700 for a queen, you have plenty of high quality mattresses to choose from — including the Bear Original mattress, now 40% off at Bear. We rate this mattress highly, and $598.80 for a queen is fantastic value.

Several of the beds featured in this year's best mattress guide are available in a queen size for less than $700 and even with a (somewhat) tighter budget, you can find a high-quality, supportive bed for every sleep style in this price range.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite queen mattress deals under $700 to suit every sleep need, with some exciting third-party discounts included (the Amazon Nectar Classic Mattress sale is one of our favorites). And for even more saving specials, head across to our main Black Friday mattress deals hub.

2. Bear Original mattress: from $699 now $419.40 at Bear

We'll let our Bear Original mattress review do the talking here: our experts said this mattress "excels in everything from motion isolation to edge support to pressure relief". The versatile feel is good for every sleep position, but it can sleep a little hot; a common pitfall of cheaper all-foam beds. Using code BFCM4TY saves you 40%, matching the best Bear sale of the year and reducing a queen to $598.80 (was $998). Even better, you get two free pillows, a lifetime warranty and a 120-night trial included.

3. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: from $1,130 now $419 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud is one of the best hybrid mattresses our expert team has reviewed. At just $665 for a queen (was $1,613) it's also impressive value for money. The cashmere blend cover gives this mid-range bed a hint of luxury, while the innerspring support stood out in our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review. The current up to 50% off sale is nothing special, but the addition of $100 off when you spend $1,000 is a new DreamCloud Black Friday sale. Take advantage if you want to upgrade your entire sleep set up. You can also expect the same perks as Nectar.

5. Kin by Tuft & Needle 10" Mattress: from $549 now $384.30 at Amazon

We haven't had a chance to try the Kin by Tuft & Needle mattress but we were pleased with its counterpart during our Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid mattress review. And sometimes a deal is just too good to ignore. Currently a 10-inch queen Kin is just $489.30 (was $699) which is the cheapest price we've seen since last Black Friday. The 12-inch queen also fits into your budget, at just $559.30 (was $799). And you get a 100-night trial, which is better than usual when buying a mattress on Amazon.

6. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: from $529 now $189 at Siena

At just $379 for a queen, the Siena comes in way under your $700 budget, but we couldn't resist mentioning the best cheap mattress. What stood out most in our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review was the overall quality of this inexpensive bed. That, and the super-firm supportive feel. A queen Siena is never sold at its "total value" of $769, but it is cheaper than usual for Black Friday with a queen costing $379 (we're used to seeing it for $399). And the benefits also deserve a mention: a 180-night trial and a 10-year warranty.