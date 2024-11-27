I track cooling mattress prices — don't miss this $500 saving at Zinus
Hot sleepers! There's 44% off the Zinus Ultra Cooling Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress in Black Friday sales
Memory foam isn't known to be the most cooling mattress material but if you sleep hot and love a cozy foam hug, I've found the deal for you. This Black Friday, a queen size Ultra Cooling Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress has dropped to $499 at Zinus (was $899).
Many of our best mattresses of the year are memory foam or cooling mattresses, but rarely do these features come together. With 2.5" of premium cooling gel foam and a cool-to-touch cover, Zinus has made sure that with the Ultra Cooling Green Tea that memory-foam lovers have the best of both worlds — cushioning comfort and cooling relief.
I've been tracking the best cooling deals in this year's Black Friday mattress sales and up to 45% off at Zinus is one of the biggest out there, making this already affordable mattress even cheaper. Here's why it's a steal...
Zinus Ultra Cooling Green Tea Memory Foam: from $699 $449 at Zinus
Mattress summary: The Ultra Cooling Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is Zinus' cooling upgrade of its popular Green Tea Original mattress, complete with cooling gel, enhanced airflow and a heat-wicking cover. But cooler sleep isn't its only priority. Like the best memory foam mattresses, the Zinus' 7-zone supportive foam makes sure you sleep comfortably too. A medium-firm mattress, it offers good pressure relief from the contouring gel — we suggest it for back and side sleepers, much like the recommendation from our Zinus Memory Foam Mattress review. With the current discount you can bag a queen size for $499 (was $899). It's probably not the exceptional cooling prowess of our favorite budget cooling mattress, the Cocoon Chill, but you can see how they face off in our Cocoon by Sealy Chill vs Zinus Ultra Cooling Green Tea mattress comparison.
Benefits: 10-year warranty | 100-night trial | Free shipping
Price history: Zinus sales ensure its line-up always falls into the best budget mattress category and you'll never have to pay full MSRP for the Ultra Cooling Memory Foam. $599 for a king (was $1,099) is a highly competitive price and while you don't have to shop now to save, we doubt you'll see a better price any time soon.
Looking for something more luxury? Try this...
Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress: from $1,595 $1,395 at Saatva
The Latex Hybrid Mattress is the best cooling mattress in Saatva's luxury mattress catalog. Latex is a foam made from the sap of rubber trees and in mattresses it is known for its pressure relief, cooling and hypoallergic properties. This is a good mattress choice for anyone who appreciates a soft sleep surface, runs hot or wants a mattress with low environmental impact. The Saatva Black Friday sale cuts $400 off the Latex Hybrid, bringing a queen to $1,995 ($2,395), plus you get Saatva's premium treatment including free white-glove delivery and lifetime warranty.
