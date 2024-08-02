How to make a dorm mattress more comfortable and hygienic

Moving into a dorm is one of the most exciting parts of starting college, but you may find that the bed you're given isn’t as clean or comfy as the one you’re used to at home. It’s highly likely that your dorm mattress has been used by other students, so it's vital to learn how to make it more hygienic and comfortable.

Here we talk you through the best ways to do just that, from adding a mattress topper for better comfort to choosing hypoallergenic bedding that repels dust mites (and more).

If you'd rather buy your own mattress for college, we can help there too as all of our top recommendations for this year's best mattresses for all budgets come in twin sizes and up. Most will be discounted in the Labor Day mattress sales too.

How to make a dorm bed more comfortable and hygienic

Dorm beds are notorious for being uncomfortable and offering little support. They are often the last thing in a dorm room to get replaced. This means that by the time you get to them they might be hard and lumpy, which can lead to aches and pains in the morning.

Also, as you might imagine, they go through a lot. Since so many students have used them in the past they’re more than likely to be stained and perhaps even a bit smelly from spills, accidents and just a build-up of dirt and debris.

But all that can be easily remedied. Below are steps you can take to make your dorm bed more comfortable and hygienic. But if after reading you decide to buy a new mattress for your dorm bed that you can take with you after college, read our guide to this year's best mattresses for college students.

1. Add a mattress topper for comfort

Adding a mattress topper to your dorm bed is the easiest and most affordable way to improve your sleep surface and add a significant amount of comfort and support. When choosing the best mattress topper for you, there are several factors to consider to help it fit your dorm bed.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Firstly, look at the dimensions. Toppers that sit between 2 to 3 inches will be suitable for most dorm beds, which are typically Twin XL size (38 x 80 inches). It’s a good idea to double check your mattress size before you buy, and check to see if you can wash your potential topper to keep it fresh and clean right up until graduation.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Next, consider the materials. Down toppers are good for making firm dorm beds feel softer. Memory foam mattress toppers provide exceptional pressure relief, while latex toppers provide firmer support.

The naturally hypoallergenic and antimicrobial qualities of latex also helps put an extra barrier of protection between you and your dorm mattress. You could also opt for a cooling mattress topper to combat a foam bed that hangs onto excess heat.

Helix Plush mattress topper: was from $109.80 now $81.80 at Helix Sleep

This luxury plush feel topper from Helix Sleep is basically an instant upgrade. It uses high-quality cluster fibre fill, and it's super breathable to keep you cool and comfortable whilst you sleep. Even better, this mattress topper is also machine washable. Right now you can get 25% off, bringing the cost of a Twin XL mattress topper down to $81.80. A 100-night sleep trial, free shipping and one-year warranty is included.

2. Add a hypoallergenic mattress protector

A dorm mattress is likely to have accumulated years' worth of dead skin cells, sweat, body oils, dirt and debris. It's pretty gross, and won’t only feel uncomfortable to sleep on. What's left in a mattress could also trigger allergies, asthma and skin conditions for some students.

A good mattress protector with hypoallergenic properties creates a barrier between you and your mattress. Bed bugs and dust mites are a common problem in shared spaces like dorms, so go one further with a zippered protector that encases all six sides of your mattress. Pro tip: ensure you double-check the size of your bed before ordering, as these need a snug fit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Choose a material that is breathable, like bamboo or cotton, to help keep your bed feeling cool and fresh. Ensure that any mattress protector you buy can be machine washed, is dryer safe, and has water-resistant properties. Basically, make things as easy as possible, because you’re not going to have a lot of time to keep your bed clean in between studying (and partying).

Leesa Mattress Encasement: was from $115 now $86 at Leesa

This mattress encasement gives six-sided coverage and has a bottom zipper for complete protection. It’s made using a 100% waterproof, machine washable material that is also hypoallergenic and breathable so that you stay cool. Right now you can get 25% off in early Labor Day sales, bringing the cost of a twin XL down to $86. This also includes free shipping, 30-day trial and a one-year limited warranty.

3. Add breathable, wrinkle-free bedding

College life is busy, and laundry sometimes comes second. We won’t lecture you on how often you should clean your bedding but the best way to combat potential hygiene issues is to invest in some breathable, wrinkle-free and hypoallergenic bedding.

Wrinkle-free sheets look tidy without too much effort. Breathable bedding means you'll overheat (and sweat) less. And hypoallergenic bedding helps reduce allergens, helping you to wake up refreshed rather than all stuffed up.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Microfiber and tencel materials often tick all the above boxes, but if you're a very hot sleeper, try to find bedding made from natural materials like bamboo or cotton. Whatever you choose, make sure your sheets are easy to clean as you don’t want any complicated washing and drying instructions to contend with.

When you do wash your sheets, allow them to dry thoroughly before replacing them on your bed. Also, open up the windows and give you room an airing each day, even if it’s cold outside, to freshen things up and prevent any moisture buildup which could lead to damp and mold.

Cathay Home Essential Dorm Bedding Set: from $23.99 at Amazon

This bedding set is made from 100% microfibre and includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and a pillow case making it perfect for any dorm bed. It's wrinkle free, hypoallergenic, super soft, machine washable and quick drying so the laundry process doesn’t have to take too long. You can buy this sheet set for $23.99 for a Twin XL.

4. Choose an oversized comforter

Dorm rooms can feel a bit boring and unhomely. A comforter instantly adds warmth and coziness to your space. Its warmth is important, too, because you can never be too sure of the temperature given the old and unpredictable heating and cooling systems in some dorms.

Comforters are also a great way of adding extra comfort to your bed. If you’re away from home for the first time or you just miss home comforts, they can really help. Plus, depending on the design you opt for, it’s an easy way to make your own mark on your room without having to decorate.

When it comes to buying a comforter for your dorm room, opt for a larger size than you need. Dorm beds are typically Twin XL size; by going a size larger, you’ll ensure that you’ll always be fully covered.

Saatva all-year down alternative comforter: was from $315 now $252 at Saatva

This comforter from Saatva is the perfect fit for any dorm room. It’s plush, airy and luxurious, made using natural cotton and a unique blend of 3D down alternative. It’s perfect for any time of the year, promising to keep you warm in the winter but cool in the summer months. Right now this is on sale with a $63 reduction, making a full/queen size comforter just $252. This also comes with a 45-day free returns, free shipping and a one-year warranty.

5. Invest in a cooling pillow

Cooling pillows are a game-changer for students as the lack of individual temperature controls within dorm rooms can mean that you’re often left feeling super warm. Cooling pillows will help to regulate your temperature and leave you feeling refreshed and comfortable.

(Image credit: Casper)

Memory foam pillows with gel-infused layers are firmer and will conform around your head and neck giving you instant coolness, but this will eventually trap heat so won’t stay cool all night.

A pillow that uses phase change materials, however, is likely to keep you cooler throughout the night as it absorbs the heat and then releases it as you start to cool down.

Consider also natural fillings like bamboo or wool, and pillows with special cooling covers, and choose the pillow that fits your individual support needs. Make sure whatever you choose is either machine washable or includes a removable washable cover. That way you can always keep your pillow fresh and hygienic.

Casper Hybrid Pillow With Snow Technology: now $149 at Casper Sleep

This may be a little pricier than your average pillow, but if you want to sleep cool its the perfect choice. It uses innovative foam for a soft but supportive feel. And the proprietary snow technology will help keep your pillow cool for up to 12 hours. This pillow now costs $149 and if you want more thane there is a 10% discount. You get free shipping and the option to return the pillow within 30 days if you’re unhappy.

How to adjust the height of your dorm bed

If you want to improve your living space then you may want to consider adjusting the height of your dorm mattress. Raising it, known as lofting, can add some much-needed floor space beneath your bed which you can use for storage, studying or just chilling out after a long day in lectures.

If you already have a lofted bed, you might also want to lower it, which will make getting in and out of your bed a lot easier and make things safer if you're an active sleeper.

Most dorm rooms come with an adjustable bed frame. You can typically change the height by adding or removing bed slats, using bed risers or adjusting the length of the bed frame legs.

If your dorm doesn’t have these options, you can buy bed risers separately, or place bunkie boards between the mattress and the bed to add height and additional support. Don't break the rules, though: some colleges impose restrictions on lofting or lowering dorm beds.