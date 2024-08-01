Doctor reveals his expert tips for how to sleep better during summer

The warm summer weather is great for BBQs and trips to the beach - but not so much for your sleep. High temperatures can make for an uncomfortable night, which is why we've called on a sleep expert for some top advice on how to sleep better during the summer.

While the best mattresses on the market boast reliable temperature regulation, sometimes it's not enough. Luckily, Dr Donald Grant, a Senior Clinical Advisor at Independent Pharmacy, can help you get some summertime sleep in three easy steps. “While it can be tricky to get the best night of rest in the warm," says Dr Grant "There are a range of lifestyle choices that could impact the ability to fall and stay asleep during summer."

While the heat can impact your sleep, other factors can also play a part in sleep difficulties. To get better sleep throughout the year, the Dr Grant has also shared some other tips to help you drift off during any season.

How to sleep better in summer —3 top tips

1. Take a cool shower 30 minutes before bed

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to cool down before bed, Dr Grant recommends trading a warm bubble bath for a cool refreshing shower instead. “Regulating body temperature is essential," he says. "Not only does this shower cool people down in time for bed, but it also relaxes muscles and improves circulation."

The sleep expert suggests taking the shower around 30 minutes before bed and just before starting your bedtime routine. The shower should last between five to 10 minutes to cool and relax your body, while the water shouldn't be too cold or hot. "Ideally, I suggest a shower temperature of around 72°F or 22°C, cooling the body while being warm enough to remain comfortable," says the sleep doctor.

2. Limit sun exposure before bed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While summer means enjoying sunny days and lighter evenings, too much exposure to sunlight can cause people to wake up frequently throughout the night and make it difficult to fall asleep. “Exposing yourself to too much natural light before bedtime can disrupt the body’s internal clock," explains Dr Grant. "This delays the production of melatonin which can make it more difficult to fall asleep."

However, Dr Grant appreciates that longer days mean later sunsets, but he says there are some things you can do to limit sun exposure in the evenings: "Utilise blackout curtains, opt for indoor activities, and dim lights."

3. Avoid spicy evening meals

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While it's well know that you should avoid drinking and eating less than two hours before bed, Dr Grant warns there are certain foods that you should avoid, too: "Eating spicy foods such as chilli, may raise body temperatures, making it even more difficult to fall asleep in summer."

If you have a penchant for spicy snacks, try to only eat them during the days rather than the evenings. Also, remember that acidic, fried, and high fat food can increase your body temperature, too.

How to sleep better during any season

While the above tips are all about lowering your body temperature to sleep cool during the warm summer months, heat isn't the only cause of disrupted sleep or difficulty drifting off. Some sleep issues are caused by factors completely unrelated to weather or season, such as lifestyle habits

A major cause of sleep issues is drinking caffeine or alcohol before bed, which Dr Grant says shouldn't be consumed too close to bed. "Caffeine is a stimulant that increases alertness and can stay in the system for up to 6 hours," explains the sleep expert. "While alcohol before bedtime can lead to fragmented rest and can increase the number of awakenings throughout the night."

(Image credit: Getty)

He also warns that alcohol actively dehydrates the body which can impact sleep, so hydrate throughout the day with water or herbal tea. As for caffeine, stick to the 10-3-2-1-0 rule and save it for the mornings. Remember, caffeine isn't restricted to coffee, caffeinated drinks such as green tea can affect sleep, too.

Also, avoid exercising too close to bed, as Dr Grant explains that this can increase alertness and heart rate, making it difficult to drift off. Other things to avoid before bed are electronic devices, such as TV and smartphones. “These devices emit blue light, suppressing melatonin and disrupting sleep cycles," the Senior Clinical Advisor explains. "Using electronics may even make people more awake through stimulating activities such as games or watching videos."