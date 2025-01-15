Home brand Coyuchi release its first ever mattress with 7 heavenly organic layers

Coyuchi, an American organic bedding company that focuses on sustainably sourced, luxury materials, has launched its first ever mattress. The brand believes that luxury and sustainable ‘can, and should, coexist,’ and they’ve built an indulgent 7-layered mattress made from organic and recycled materials to prove it.

The best mattresses are often made with long-lasting, durable and natural materials, so we have high hopes for the Coyuchi Natural REM mattress. Similarly, the best organic mattresses have the right certifications to prove their commitment to sustainable practices and natural materials and the new Coyuchi mattress uses both GOTS certified cotton, GOTS certified wool and GOLS certified latex. This means the materials are organic and non-toxic and have been sourced ethically.

Coyuchi Natural REM mattress specs Release date: January 2025

Sizes: 5 (Twin, full, queen, king, Cali king)

Warranty: 25 years

Trial: 100 nights

Coyuchi has invested a lot into ensuring their impact on the environment is minimized, and it has the mattress certifications to prove it. The Coyuchi Natural REM mattress is Eco Institut certified, which means it’s been tested and approved as low pollutant and low emissions and are GREENGUARD Gold certified which aims to reduce indoor pollution. Further to this, the brand take part in Circular Initiatives to reuse textiles and fabrics and reduce waste.



Many organic mattresses fall within the premium price category to reflect the high-quality materials used, and the Coyuchi Natural REM mattress is no different, with a queen currently priced at $2,000. As the mattress has only just launched, we’re not yet sure whether we’ll see any mattress sales soon. But let’s take a closer look at this organic bed to see if it suits your sleep.

Coyuchi Natural REM mattress: from $1,400 at Coyuchi

The all-organic, sustainable Natural REM mattress uses the highest quality, natural materials and combines coils with latex for a hybrid, supportive design. For such a premium structure, you can expect a premium price with a queen currently costing $2,000. With this, you’ll get a generous 25-year warranty, free shipping and a 100-night trial. We don’t know when or if the mattress will be reduced in price in major sale seasons.

Coyuchi Natural REM mattress: Price

As we mentioned, you can generally expect high prices when it comes to organic mattresses. The price of production is significantly higher when sourcing natural, organic materials while ensuring Fair Trade practices are observed. The Coyuchi Natural REM mattress is also made to order in the US, which is another explanation for a more premium price.

Here are the current MSRPs for each size available:

Twin : $1,400

: $1,400 Full : $1,600

: $1,600 Queen : $2,000

: $2,000 King : $2,400

: $2,400 Cal King: $2,400

For context, our top-rated organic mattress of the year, the Avocado Green, has an MSRP of $1,999 for a queen – so the Coyuchi Natural REM mattress is priced very similarly.

You’ll also get a 25-year warranty as this is a mattress made to last, and a 100-night sleep trial to ensure the bed suits your sleep style. Like many of the best mattresses in a box , this bed will be shipped free of charge in an 18”x18”x48” box, with the option to select in-home setup.

Coyuchi Natural REM mattress: Features

Like some of the best hybrid mattresses , the Coyuchi Natural REM mattress combines layers of natural wool padding, firm Dunlop latex with a nanocoil comfort layer made up of 2,420 coils (in a queen size) in 7 luxury layers.

The top layer is a GOTS certified cotton cover, that is both soft and breathable to help keep sleepers fresh throughout the night. Next is ½” of organic wool padding, designed to cushion the body and wick moisture to help temperature regulation. After this is 1” of organic firm Dunlop latex, which is designed to offer responsive and adaptive support even if you toss and turn throughout the night.

The durable support and comfort is next with one layer of nanocoils and a layer of 8” steel comfort coils. This coil system is designed to reduce motion transfer and adapt to your movements. The coils also stretch from edge to edge, so we expect edge support to be good. To finish, another layer of wool is added, which is both antimicrobial and dust mite resistant, and then it’s rounded off with a 100% cotton base pad.

Unlike most of the organic mattresses we report on which have a medium-firm feel, usually rating at around 6-7 out of 10 on the firmness scale, the Coyuchi Natural REM mattress has a firmness rating of 3.5, suggesting that it’s a lot softer than other mattresses we have reviewed.

This means, while it may feel incredibly comfortable for side sleepers, back and stomach sleepers may struggle to keep their spine aligned without sinking into the mattress too much. However, we’re yet to test this mattress and firmness is subjective, so we wouldn’t advise ruling it out on that basis.