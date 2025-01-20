Here's how you can get $300 with your new hotel mattress

If you've been looking for a new, hotel-quality mattress, Stearns & Foster will likely already be on your radar. While these premium beds usually come with a premium price tag, right now the luxury mattress maker is offering a free $300 VISA gift card (to spend on anything you like) with selected mattress purchases at Stearns & Foster.

Luxury mattresses are, of course, among the year's best mattresses for all sleep styles — but they can be pricey. And, as the high-quality manufacturer of the famous Ritz-Carlton hotel bed, Stearns & Foster is no exception.



However, the free $300 VISA gift card — which applies to all mattresses excluding the Studio collection (the brand's cheapest models) — sweetens the deal somewhat. Below, we'll take a closer look at two of Stearns & Foster's most popular mattresses, plus outline exactly how you can get your hands on a $300 VISA gift card to spend on anything you like. If you are shopping for a new mattress and aren't in a huge rush, holding out for the Presidents' Day mattress sales in February will likely see big discounts on top-rated beds.

Stearns & Foster Estate Mattress: from $1,899 at Stearns & Foster + $300 VISA Gift Card or $300 off accessories

Like the best hybrid mattresses, the Stearns & Foster Estate is crafted from a combination of coils and foam. It sits above the more budget-friendly Studio collection and under the luxury Lux Estate and Reserve ranges. It comes in two firmness ratings — soft and firm — and for both you can also select an optional pillow top that costs extra. In our Stearns & Foster Estate mattress review we were impressed at how comfortable this mattress was, with fantastic edge support, but we did find an indentation formed on it after just four weeks of sleeping on it. This bed does, however, come with free premium white-glove delivery, a service usually found in some of the best luxury mattresses. You'll get and a 10 year warranty and a 90 days sleep trial. A queen size Stearns & Foster Estate will cost $1,999, and you have the option of the $300 VISA gift card or the $300 off accessories until January 21.

Want the maximum luxury? Try this...

Stearns & Foster Reserve mattress: from $4,499 + $300 VISA gift card or $300 off accessories at Stearns & Foster

If you want to experience the ultimate in quality craftsmanship, this indulgent mattress is the Stearns & Foster bed for you. It boasts 'hand-layered' luxury, with hand-sewn tufting tops, moisture-wicking TENCEL fibres in the cover and TEMPUR-Indulge memory foam. Plus, there's a combination of the brands IntelliCoil HD springs, their Precision Edge innersprings and Microcoils, for next-level support, breathability and durability. Coming in medium-firm (and with the same optional pillow top add on) it is by no means a budget purchase though — this high-end mattress will cost you an eye-watering $4,599 for a queen.

How to claim a free $300 VISA gift card with your Stearns & Foster mattress

When you make a mattress purchase at Stearns & Foster (excluding one from the Studio collection) you'll get an email letting you know how to access your gift card three weeks after your purchase. At the time of writing, the offer ends on January 21. However, we have seen this deal pop up before from Stearns & Foster, so if you can't buy right now, it might not be your last chance.

If you'd rather kit your mattress out with some fine bedding instead, you can swap the free gift card for $300 off accessories at Stearns & Foster. However, the process to redeem this offer isn't totally straightforward. The $300 VISA gift card offer will be applied automatically with any mattress you add to your cart, but if you want to redeem the accessories offer instead, you need to select the pillows or bedding bundle you want and add them to your cart, only then can you apply the $300 off accessories discount code. Like the VISA gift card offer, this accessories deal applies to all ranges except the Studio, and is set to end on January 21.