Big Fig launches two new mattresses for heavy people — and there's already 20% off

Big Fig is offering heavy people even more sleep comfort with the release of two new mattresses: the Big Fig Firm and the Big Fig Luxe. The popular mattress brand is soft launching these new mattresses, so they're still taking feedback to fine-tune the beds for comfort perfection. One thing we predict won't change? The impressive 1,100lbs weight capacity.

Big Fig Firm and Luxe Mattress specs (Image credit: Big Fig) Release date: Available now

Type: Hybrid

Weight Capacity: 1,100lbs

Sizes: 7 (per model)

Trial: 120 nights

Warranty: 15 years (Firm), 25 years (Luxe)

Price: from $999 at Big Fig

Sleepers with bigger builds shouldn't have to sacrifice comfort to find a mattress with enough support: the best mattress for you should suit your body type and sleep preferences. The expansion of the Big Fig range is part of an exciting growth in the market of mattresses for heavy people.

So how does the Big Fig Firm and Luxe compare to the best mattresses for heavy people? Both follow the classic Big Fig design (plenty of springs, breathable materials), while the Luxe has added cushioning for side sleepers and the Firm features lumbar support to suit back and stomach sleepers.

You can save 20% on the Big Fig Firm and Luxe at Big Fig (and the Classic, if you've had your eye on the original design). And the Presidents's Day mattress sales are on the horizon, making now a great time to invest in your sleep.

The Big Fig Firm is the most affordable choice in the Big Fig mattress line-up, while the Big Fig Luxe adds extra foams for a sumptuous finish (and a premium price tag.) All Big Fig mattresses come with a 120-night trial, but the warranty length depends on the mattress model: 15 years for the Firm, 20 for the Classic, and 25 years for the Luxe.

Big Fig Luxe and Firm Mattresses: Price

Big Fig mattresses aren't cheap, but the expansion of the line also means dipping into new price brackets. The Big Fig Firm is now the cheapest mattress from the brand, while the Big Fig Luxe is a new premium offering.

Both mattresses are available in seven sizes (twin to split king) and come with a 120-night sleep trial (that's above the industry average). The Big Fig Firm comes with a 15-year warranty, but if you opt for the Luxe, this is bumped to 25 years. Let's take a closer look at the pricing.

Big Fig Firm Mattress:

Twin MSRP: $1,249 (currently $999)

$1,249 (currently $999) Full MSRP: $1,449 (currently $1,159)

$1,449 (currently $1,159) Queen MSRP: $1,649 (currently $1,319)

$1,649 (currently $1,319) King MSRP: $1,849 (currently $1,479)

Big Fig Luxe Mattress:

Twin MSRP: $1,749 (currently $1,399)

$1,749 (currently $1,399) Full MSRP: $1,949 (currently $1,559)

$1,949 (currently $1,559) Queen MSRP: $2,149 (currently $1,719)

$2,149 (currently $1,719) King MSRP: $2,349 (currently $1,879)

Big Fig mattress sales have traditionally been evergreen, with the deal fluctuating between $300 off and $500 off (with the biggest saving reserved for special occasions, such as Black Friday.) However, Big Fig is currently offering 20% off with code COZY — might this be the dawn of a new sales era for Big Fig?

Mattresses for bigger bodies are generally more expensive, so these prices aren't unexpected — the Titan Plus is one of the cheapest mattresses for big people at $936.75 for a queen in the Titan sale. But it's exciting to see Big Fig follow the steps of other mattress brands by offering a more affordable choice for heavy people.

Big Fig Firm and Luxe Mattresses: Features

Big Fig mattresses all share one common feature: they're designed for sleepers with bigger builds. The Firm, Classic and Luxe Big Fig mattresses can all support up to 550lbs per sleeper and 1,100lbs overall — that's one of the largest capacities on the market (many of the best mattresses in a box can only support around 500lbs total.)

But finding a comfortable sleep setup is about more than just weight capacity. People of all sizes need to consider their sleep position and needs as well as body type, which is where the expanded Big Fig mattress range comes in.

All Big Fig mattresses are hybrid designs (the best hybrid mattresses often have superior support), featuring an increased number of individually wrapped coils. The Big Fig Firm Mattress tops these springs with two layers of high density foam, for cushioning without sag.

The Big Fig Luxe Mattress, on the other hand, features a quilted pillowtop with a cooling cover, followed by a layer of perforated latex foam for responsive cushioning. Below this you'll find two layers of anti-sag cushioning, followed by a dense spring layer.

The added foam layers provide the Luxe with a slightly softer feel, better suited for side sleepers who need pressure relief at the shoulders and hips. We expect the Big Fig Firm to rival the support of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers, with minimal sinkage at the lumbar region.

Big Fig works closely with consumers to ensure their mattresses meet their claims, so this might not be the final form of the Firm and Luxe — the brand is waiting for customer feedback to see if any tweaks are necessary.