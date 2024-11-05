Helix’s Black Friday sale is here! The Midnight Luxe is incredible value for money — why I’d buy it

Helix Midnight Luxe mattress

Was from: $1,373.75

Now from: $1,002.84

Saving: Up to $775, plus a free bedding bundle worth up to $418 at Helix Sleep



Summary: The Helix Midnight Luxe is one of our highest rated hybrid mattresses, thanks to its incredible build quality and pressure relief for side sleepers in particular (which is why it also tops our best mattress for side sleepers guide). As the lead tester during our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, I was impressed with the pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees when sleeping on your side. However, enhanced and zoned lumbar support means that it provides sturdy support when back sleeping too, making it an excellent mattress for those with back pain. During the seven week testing period, I didn't experience any of the dreaded dead-hip I'm prone to, partly due to the ultra plush pillow top that sits on top of the mattress. Motion isolation and edge support is excellent and, while temperature regulation is reliable, very hot sleepers have the option of upgrading to a GlacioTex cooling cover.

Benefits: 100 night sleep trial | 15 year warranty | free shipping



Price history: Helix mattress sales usually fluctuate between 20% and 25%, with the best prices reserved for major mattress sale. However, we saw the Midnight Luxe drop by 32% during the July Prime Day deals, bringing the price of a queen down to $1,614, which is more than $100 cheaper than today's Helix Black Friday mattress deal. However, while July's dollar off discount was stronger, it didn't come with any freebies. You can save up to $775 when you buy a queen Luxe today for $1,732, plus you'll get a bedding bundle worth up to $418, which translates to an incredible combined saving of $1,193.