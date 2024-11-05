Helix’s Black Friday sale is here! The Midnight Luxe is incredible value for money — why I’d buy it
There’s $1,193 worth of savings when you buy Helix’s top mattress for side sleepers in new Black Friday sale
We’re still weeks away from Black Friday itself, but Helix has already dropped its Black Friday sale — and it's epic. There’s 27% off all mattresses at Helix when you use the code TOMS27 at checkout, which brings the price of a queen Helix Midnight Luxe down to $1,732 (was $2,373). Plus, you’ll also get a free bedding bundle worth up to $418, including two free Dream Pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector.
The Helix Midnight Luxe is one of our best mattresses of the year, thanks to its luxurious build quality and outstanding pressure relief for side sleepers in particular. However, zoned and enhanced lumbar support means its supportive enough for back sleepers too.
Helix sales tend to range between 20% and 25% off, so this 27% off discount is already shaping up to be one of the strongest Black Friday mattress deals of the year so far. Is this the right mattress for you? Let's take a closer look at both the mattress and today's deal.
Helix Midnight Luxe mattress
Was from: $1,373.75
Now from: $1,002.84
Saving: Up to $775, plus a free bedding bundle worth up to $418 at Helix Sleep
Summary: The Helix Midnight Luxe is one of our highest rated hybrid mattresses, thanks to its incredible build quality and pressure relief for side sleepers in particular (which is why it also tops our best mattress for side sleepers guide). As the lead tester during our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, I was impressed with the pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees when sleeping on your side. However, enhanced and zoned lumbar support means that it provides sturdy support when back sleeping too, making it an excellent mattress for those with back pain. During the seven week testing period, I didn't experience any of the dreaded dead-hip I'm prone to, partly due to the ultra plush pillow top that sits on top of the mattress. Motion isolation and edge support is excellent and, while temperature regulation is reliable, very hot sleepers have the option of upgrading to a GlacioTex cooling cover.
Benefits: 100 night sleep trial | 15 year warranty | free shipping
Price history: Helix mattress sales usually fluctuate between 20% and 25%, with the best prices reserved for major mattress sale. However, we saw the Midnight Luxe drop by 32% during the July Prime Day deals, bringing the price of a queen down to $1,614, which is more than $100 cheaper than today's Helix Black Friday mattress deal. However, while July's dollar off discount was stronger, it didn't come with any freebies. You can save up to $775 when you buy a queen Luxe today for $1,732, plus you'll get a bedding bundle worth up to $418, which translates to an incredible combined saving of $1,193.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Nicola is the Sleep Editor at Tom’s Guide, where she helps steer the mattress and sleep content published on Tom’s Guide, including our Best Mattress for Back Pain buying guide. With a career in journalism spanning the best part of two decades, Nicola brings experience to the team and the knowledge of what makes a great article, whether that’s a how-to mattress cleaning feature, a deep dive into melatonin gummies, or an in-depth mattress review. As a sleep editor, few better understand how important a decent mattress is to the overall quality of our sleep, and precisely how our sleep impacts our physical and mental health. As well as tackling the vast topic of sleep, Nicola joins the raft of expert mattress specialists at Tom’s Guide, who test and compare a wide range of mattresses in order to guide readers towards the very best options on the market.