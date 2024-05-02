Found! 3 of the best queen mattresses on sale for under $700 on Amazon

Buying a mattress from Amazon gives you access to a huge range of options from a variety of bed brands at excellent prices. But navigating all that can be difficult, which is why we're here to help you get better sleep direct from Amazon – right now, our favorite Amazon deal is 10% off the Casper Sleep Element queen mattress.

While you might not find all of the best mattress brands at Amazon, this is a great place to shop if you're after an affordable bed from a convenient retailer. And many well-respected brands sell via Amazon. Like Tuft & Needle, which makes the Kin memory foam mattress exclusively for Amazon.

You can pretty much always find a deal at Amazon, but with the Memorial Day mattress sales getting started, we're expecting some mega price drops soon. And some big savings are already here: keep reading to find three of the best queen mattresses for less than $700 on Amazon.

1. Casper Sleep Element mattress: from $395 $355.50 at Amazon

Crafted by popular sleep brand Casper, the Casper Sleep Element mattress tops our guide to the best mattresses on Amazon thanks to its brand heritage. You'll get all the research and development that goes into a classic Casper mattress, at a fraction of the price. Casper describes the mattress as firm, but reviews suggest it's softer than that, so expect a versatile feel. There's 10% off right now, so you can get a queen for just $535 – an excellent price for a Casper bed.

2. Zinus 14 Inch Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress: from $625.65 at Amazon

Ignore the twin price for a moment – the biggest deals right now for the Zinus 14-inch Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam mattress are on the full and queen sizes. A queen is currently down to $573.99, while a twin is just $434.99. As a tall memory foam mattress, this plush bed will be best for side sleepers and those who share with a restless partner and don't want to be disturbed during the night. The green tea infused layers should help keep things fresh.

3. Kin by Tuft & Needle mattress: from $549 at Amazon

Crafted exclusively for Amazon by well-known bed brand Tuft & Needle, the Kin is a medium-firm bed-in-a-box with an adaptive feel that should suit side sleepers best. The simple design allows Tuft & Needle to focus on delivering quality at a lower price, with a queen just $699. You'll also get a 10-year warranty and a 100-night sleep trial, providing extra peace of mind. To learn more, check out our Tuft & Needle Original mattress review, which can help you learn more about the brand and the materials used.

Should you buy a mattress on Amazon or direct from a manufacturer?

We typically recommend buying a mattress direct from the manufacturer, rather than via third-party sites such as Amazon and Walmart. This is because of the benefits – manufacturers typically offer better sleep trials and warranties. However, when the price is right and you know what mattress you want, buying a mattress from Amazon can get you a big discount.

Mattresses on Amazon typically have a returns period, but they often lack a proper mattress trial. This means that while you might have 30 days to return the bed, it must be in the same condition – it can't be out of the packaging and slept on.

However, many mattresses on Amazon are covered by the manufacturer's warranty. So if there's a fault with the bed, you are able to return it. Before buying a mattress form Amazon, make sure to read the fine print, so you know exactly what your rights are if something goes wrong.