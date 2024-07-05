Forget Prime Day — Amazon sale takes 50% off this queen-size Tempur-Pedic cooling mattress topper

A new deal at Amazon means that a queen size of Tempur-Pedic's best-rated bed topper is now 50% off - and even includes an extra cooling feature. Right now, you cansave $250 on a queen-size Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper at Amazon, which is now $251.40 down from $499.

Even our beds in our best mattress guide can be improved with a mattress topper, and the Tempur-Pedic mattress topper is the one to choose. Featuring as No 1 in our best mattress topper guide, the Tempur-Adapt offers exceptional comfort, while the addition of the cooling tech helps fix the heat-trapping issue of the original.

This is a better deal than the one seen on the Tempur-Pedic website, which asks for an additional $60 if you want to add this state-of-the-art cooling tech. It's also one of the best extended 4th of July mattress sales we've seen this month, so we suggest taking advantage while you can.

Queen Tempur-Adapt +Cooling mattress topper

Was: $499

Now from: $251.40 at Amazon

Saving: Up to $247.60 Summary: The 3" Tempur-Adapt uses NASA-developed foam to provide body-contouring comfort for those who sleep on their sides. It has a removable machine washable cover and anchor straps, while adding cloud-like pressure relief to any hard mattress. During our Tempur-Adapt mattress topper review, we found that the original slept quite hot, so the addition of cooling tech at no additional cost is an absolute bargain that corrects the only flaw we noticed when testing the topper. Price history: While we'd usually recommend buying directly from Tempur-Pedic, this Amazon deal is too good too miss as it's $60 less than the sale price at the brand's official website. Benefits: 5 year limited warranty | free shipping.

Are mattress toppers worth it?

Mattress toppers are worth buying if a) you have a mattress that feels too firm or too soft; and b) you choose a bed topper that's between 2" and 4" thick. The best memory foam mattress topper can add cloud-like comfort to a mattress that's too firm, and a mattress topper that 2" to 4" tall is thick enough to make an impact but not too thick that it makes the surface feel squidgy.