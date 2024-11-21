Casper's cheapest boxed mattress drops to just $599 in big Black Friday sale

If you're looking for an affordable all-foam mattress, you're in luck, as Casper has just slashed the price of its cheapest mattress, matching the best price of the year for Black Friday. The Casper One is now available from $599 (was $749), with a queen going for $799 (was $999).

Choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs means considering your sleeping position, style and preferences. This medium-firm all foam mattress contours and adapts to your body, making it comfortable for almost every sleeping positions. Back and stomach sleepers can expect great spine alignment and support, while side sleepers will feel pressure relief around the hips, shoulders and knees.

This is one of the best Black Friday mattress deals we've seen, reducing the price of this already affordable mattress by up to $300. This matches the sale price on Prime Day and the 2023 Black Friday sale price. So, we don't predict it dropping any further this year. Here's why you should take advantage of this deal.

Casper The One mattress

Was: from $749

Now: from $599

Saving: up to $300 at Casper Mattress summary: This reimagined version of the Casper Original mattress has a medium-firm feel, made from a simple three-layer design. This includes a Breath Flex foam, Align memory foam, and a supportive Casper Core. This all-foam mattress is designed to be breathable, using open-cell foam for maximum airflow, but if you sleep very hot, we recommend Casper's cooling mattress, the Casper Snow. Read our Casper Snow mattress review to find out if it's a better fit. However, if you're after a cosy memory foam mattress that won't break the bank, this is a fantastic option to consider. With this current Black Friday sale, you can save $200 on a queen, bringing the price down to $799 (was $999). Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: The Casper One launched earlier this year, but since then, the MSRP has reduced to $749 for a twin. The current Casper mattress sale is the best we've seen, matching the sales from Prime Day and Black Friday 2023. As this sale price has been consistent over the past year, we don't expect it to drop any further. If you want to grab the Casper One at the cheapest price we've seen, this is the deal to go for.

