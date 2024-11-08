Brooklyn Bedding's cheapest mattress is under $500 for a queen in early Black Friday sales

Brooklyn Bedding's long-awaited 30% off sale is back for Veterans Day, and it's one of the best budget mattress deals ahead of Black Friday. Right now, you can save up to $269 on the Dreamfoam Essential 10" Mattress at Brooklyn Bedding, with a twin size reduced to $314.30 (was $449) and a queen size reduced to $489.30 (was $699).

If you're searching for a budget-friendly bed from a reputable brand behind some of this year's best mattresses, then Brooklyn Bedding's Dreamfoam Essential is a great choice. The all-foam mattress comes in a wide range of sizes — including RV sizes and Olympic Queen — with good comfort and support, and you can even pick your own height (though we recommend the 10" version or taller).

Benefits include a 10-year warranty, a 120-night trial, and free shipping. This is one of the best early Black Friday mattress deals I've seen so far, so I suggest you take advantage before Brookyln Bedding drops back to their standard 25% off sale.

10" Dreamfoam Essential Mattress:

Was: from $449

Now: from $314.30

Saving: up to $269.30 at Brooklyn Bedding



Summary: When testing this budget bed for our Dreamfoam Essential mattress review, our expert team praised how much comfort and support it offers for such an affordable price. We tested the 10" version and found it to be one of the best cheap mattresses (especially when it's 30% off). While the 6" and 8" versions are cheaper, we recommend the 10", as this mattress height is able to support most adult sleepers. You could also opt for the more expensive 12" or 14" versions, if you want extra cushioning. The medium-firm feel is suitable for all sleep positions, but we recommend it primarily for front sleepers — its one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers on a budget. Benefits: Free shipping | 120-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty. Price History: The Dreamfoam Essential is usually 25% off, and we only see a 30% discount for a short time during holiday sales events. We predict this deal will end after Veterans Day and not make a comeback until closer the Black Friday sales. We don't predict anything bigger for Black Friday, so it's safe to buy now if you need a mattress soon.

Which Dreamfoam Essential mattress height should I choose?

The Dreamfoam Essential comes in five different thickness options: 6", 8", 10", 12", or 14". The shorter the height, the cheaper the price. While the 6" and 8" versions may be the least expensive, we would only recommend them for young children or temporary usage (such as RV beds or guest rooms). These thinner builds don't offer enough support for regular use by adults.

We recommend the 10" version if you want an everyday mattress on a tight budget. 10 inches is the minimum height we recommend for a mattress, as it's thick enough to support most adult sleepers. Opt for the 12" or 14" versions if you're a side sleeper who prefers extra plushness or a plus-sized adult or couple. For more advice, visit our guide to picking the right mattress height.