Are Amazon Basics mattresses any good or a waste of money in Prime Day deals?

If you've been scouring Amazon for a budget mattress ahead of Prime Day, odds are you've come across the Amazon Basics mattress line-up. These inexpensive beds promise to deliver high quality at a low price, and even boast positive user reviews, but are Amazon Basics mattresses worth buying in the Prime Day deals?

Some of the best mattresses of this year are now available to buy on Amazon, but the Amazon Basics mattress range can offer a cheaper alternative. They come in both all-foam and hybrid models and are delivered quickly and conveniently to doorsteps in boxes.

However, with the Amazon Prime Day deals nearly here, let's take a look at whether these popular mattresses are worth the money. Here, we'll explain what Amazon Basics mattresses are, what people have to say about them, and the best ones to buy this Prime Day.

What are Amazon Basics mattresses?

Amazon Basics is Amazon's private-label brand. With the slogan, "highly rated products at low prices", the house brand offers a variety of budget-friendly products, including mattresses.

Amazon Basics currently has a line-up of four low-cost mattresses: Amazon Basics Memory Foam Mattress, Amazon Basics Premium Memory Foam Mattress, Amazon Basics Hybrid Mattress, and Amazon Basics Signature Hybrid Mattress. All mattresses contain CertiPUR-US certified foam.

What are the best Amazon Basics mattresses?

The best-rated Amazon Basics mattresses are the Amazon Basics Memory Foam Mattress (4.4 star rating out of 7,666 user reviews) and the Amazon Basics Hybrid Mattress (4.5 star rating out of 1,018 user views).

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Amazon Basics Memory Foam mattress comes in five sizes (twin to Cal king), four height options (6-inch, 8-inch, 10-inch, or 12-inch), and two firmness levels: medium-firm or plush. Design varies depending on height and firmness, but an 8-inch plush model features two inches of body-contouring memory foam, two inches of ventilated foam for breathability, and four inches of high-density foam for a supportive base. The cover is non-removable and spot-clean only.

Customers have praised its easy set-up, good value for money, comfort and support, and design. However, some users have criticised its off-gassing smell (which some say lasts for a week), temperature control, and expansion time, while the mattress's firmness and support has received mixed reviews.

(Image credit: Amazon)

We always reccomend buying a mattress that's at least 10 inches tall as this thickness will support most adult sleepers. A slim design (5" to 8") is usually only suitable for kids, guest rooms, people with mobility issues, and small bedrooms. Unfortunately, all sizes of the 10-inch and 12-inch models are currently unavailable. The 8-inch model is available, but only in plush feel for sizes twin, queen, and king and a medium-firm feel for a queen and twin.

The Amazon Basics Hybrid Mattress, on the other hand, is available in four sizes (twin, full, queen, and king) and two heights: 10" or 12". The 10-inch model is currently only available in twin or full, while the 12-inch model is available in full, queen, and king. The 12" design features six inches of individually pocketed coils for a medium-firm feel, two inches of gel memory foam, an inch of premium foam, and then a 1.5" base. The mattress is topped with an aloe-infused quilted cover.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Unlike the Amazon Basics Memory Foam Mattress, the hybrid received some criticism from some customers in regards to dipping and sagging, with some saying that a dip had formed in the middle of the mattress. However, other users said the mattress showed no signs of dipping. Support, off-gassing, and edge support also received mixed reviews, but customers praised the value for money, comfort, quality and the easy set-up process.

The other two models also have an overall rating of 4+ stars. However, the Premium Memory Foam Mattress is only 7" tall, which we believe to be too slim to support most adults, and is currently only available in a twin and a full. Meanwhile the Signature Hybrid is 12" tall (thick enough to support couples, side sleepers, and plus-sized adults), but there has been some negative user reviews surrounding back pain and sinking.

How much are Amazon Basics mattresses?

The cheapest mattress in the Amazon Basics line-up is the Amazon Basics Memory Foam Mattress, with a starting price of $97.50 (was $111.27) for a twin-size 6" plush mode and $164.89 for a queen. An 8" plush twin is $141.58 (was $161.57) and a queen is $250.10 (was $285.43). While the price may be cheap, we'd only reccomend these slim mattresses for guest rooms, kids, people with mobility issues, and small bedrooms.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Up next is the Amazon Basics Premium Memory Foam Mattress at $142.89 for a twin and $195 for a full. The most expensive is the 12" model of the Amazon Basics Hybrid Mattress, with a queen priced at $385.99. Still, this is a great price for a queen that's comparative to the prices of the best cheap mattresses.

While some models and sizes of the Amazon Basics mattresses are currently discounted, Prime members may see some cheaper prices thanks to the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sales event (July 16-17 2024).

How do you buy or return an Amazon Basics mattress?

To buy an Amazon Basics mattress you must first sign up for an Amazon account, which is free and easy to do. If you want free, fast delivery and exclusive access to Prime Day discounts, then you start a free Amazon Prime trial.

All Amazon Basics mattresses are returnable and eligible for refund or replacement. They have a return window of 100 days from delivery. Refund issuance may take up to 30 days after drop-off or pick up. You can find more information on returning your Amazon Basics mattress by checking out our guide on how to return a mattress to Amazon.

The 3 best Amazon Basics mattress deals this Prime Day

1. Amazon Basics Hybrid Mattress: from $279.88 at Amazon

The Amazon Basics Hybrid Mattress is available in 10 or 12 inch models. While the 10-inch model is cheaper at $270.21-$279.88 for a full and a twin, it isn't available in queen or king size. However, the 12" model is available in sizes full to king, with a queen size priced at $385.99.

2. Amazon Basics Memory Foam Mattress: was from $111.27 now from $97.50 at Amazon

The cheapest and most popular of the Amazon Basics line-up, the Memory Foam Mattress has a starting price of $97.50 for a 6" plush twin thanks to a 12% off discount. An 8" plush queen is now $250.10 (was $285.43), but a queen in a 102 or 12" model is currently unavailable - so it's best to buy these mattresses for guest rooms or growing children.