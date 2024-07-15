5 early Prime Day back to college bedding deals I'd buy for my kids — toppers, sheets, pillows and more

As both a sleep writer and a parent, I know how important quality sleep is to my children's overall health and their ability to thrive at school. That’s why I’ve rounded up five back to college bedding deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day, including mattress toppers, sheets, pillows and more.

In addition to bedding accessories, we know from testing the year’s best mattresses that the bed we sleep on has a big impact on the quality of our sleep — and a quality mattress topper is an excellent way to boost the comfort levels of a dorm room bed that's past its best.

Kitting your kids out with brand new pillows, bed sheets and toppers can quickly become expensive, though. That’s why I always recommend taking advantage of the Amazon Prime Day deals . Not only will these college bedding essentials encourage a restful night’s sleep for your teen, it will help their dorm room feel more like a cosy home from home — and save you money in the process. So let’s take a look at my top five bedding Prime Day deals.

1. Antimicrobial pillows, standard, white: Was from $39.99 now $31.99 at Amazon

These microfiber pillows are comfortable, supportive, and resistant to the growth of bacteria and mold, as well as being odor-repellent. They're also hypoallergenic, which makes them a good option for anyone who might be prone to allergies. They're made with a down-alternative filling that can tolerate a high-temperature wash, as well as removable zippered covers for added protection. A 20% off Prime Day deal means that a set of two antimicrobial pillows is now $31.00 from $39.99.

2. Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper: Was from $59.99 now $56.99 at Amazon

As well as being the mattress brand behind one of our best cheap Amazon mattresses, the Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper is the number one best-selling mattress topper on Amazon. Even at full price it's both affordable and functional, and will provide an additional layer of support for your teen. Right now, an early Prime Day deal shaves up to 15% off this mattress topper, depending on what size you buy.

3. Hearth & Harbor Extra Deep Pocket Sheets: Was from: $39.99 now $18.86 at Amazon

Your teen will likely love that these Hearth & Harbor bed sheets are wrinkle, stain and odor resistant, which means they'll look and feel fresher between washes. Plus, they're up to 53% cheaper in an early Prime Day deal. This takes the price of a Twin XL down to $19.75 from $39.99. These sheets fit a bed depth of 18-24cms, so they're nice and deep (it's important to find sheet deep enough to accommodate both your mattress and matter topper). There's 26 colors to choose from, so your college student will easily be able to find a shade that suits their style.

4. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper: Was from $299 now $188 at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic is the brand behind the year's best mattress topper (the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt). Right now, you can pick up the Tempur-Pedic Supreme 3" mattress topper for up to 38% less than MSRP. That brings the price of a Twin down to $188 from $299. The Supreme topper is a 3" layer consisting of Tempur's proprietary Tempur-Material. It will add a layer of sink-in comfort to your teen's dorm room bed, as well as boosting its overall support (particularly if they've been allocated a thinner mattress). This Amazon Prime Day deal is exclusive to Prime members, so you'll have to also factor in the price of membership if you don't already have it.

5. Purple Mattress protector: Was from $79.99 now $71.99 at Amazon

Whether it's illness or a spillage, you won't ever regret investing in a decent waterproof mattress protector for your teen. There's 10% off the Purple mattress protector in a pre-Prime Day deal, which brings the price of a Twin XL down to $71.99 from $79.99. The Purple protector is our overall top mattress protector pick, thanks to is five-sided protection against spills, stains and dust mites. Yes, it's expensive, but if you want reliable protection that will keep your teen's mattress well-protected, this is it.

Are the Amazon Prime Day deals any good?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sale event that takes place every July. As well as being a great time to buy one of the best mattresses on Amazon, it's also an excellent time to pick up bedding and bedroom essentials that can be overlooked during other sale events.

Duvets, comforters, bed sheets and pillows are already being discounted. So far this year, we're already seeing big savings on top-rated mattress toppers to make your soft bed feel firmer, and early Prime Day bedding deals from just $27.