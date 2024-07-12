3 Amazon Prime Day mattress topper deals I'd snap up to make a firmer bed feel softer and cooler

Amazon's annual Prime Day event is almost here, and I've found three mattress topper Prime deals that guarantee great value. Right now, you save up to 58% on a queen-size Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper at Amazon, with a queen now $251.40 down from $519.

Bed toppers allow you to experience the comfort and support of this year's best mattresses at a fraction of the price. The Tempur-Adapt Topper takes first place in our guide to the best mattress toppers of 2024, but it isn't the only topper from the list to be on sale this Prime Day.

You can also save big on the Casper Comfy Mattress Topper, which is now up to 40% off ahead of Prime Day, while Amazon best-seller Sleep Innovations Dual Layer Topper is 15% off all sizes for Prime members. While there are Amazon Prime Day deals that you'll want to avoid, these three deals are ones you don't want to miss.

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper + Cooling mattress topper: was from $419 now from $175.74 at Amazon

While our testers for the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper review loved the original Tempur-Adapt topper for its plush comfort, they felt it did sleep a little warm. Luckily, this deal includes a cooling upgrade that features an advanced cooling cover to dissipate heat and keep you feeling refreshed. A queen-size has now been reduced to $251.40, which is $267.60 than it is at Tempur-Pedic.

2. Casper Comfy Mattress Topper: was from $199

now from $119.99 at Amazon

Our testers for our Casper Comfy Mattress Topper review loved the cloud-like comfort, breathable knit cover, and excellent temperature regulation of this bed topper, deeming it the best memory foam mattress topper for side sleepers. At Casper, the only deal you'll se is a 10% off discount. However, at Amazon, a twin is now 40% off, a queen is now 16% off at $249.99. A King size is down to $248, meaning it's $57 cheaper than it is at Casper.

3. Sleep Innovations 4-Inch Cooling Comfort Dual Layer Mattress Topper: was from $109.99 now from $93.49 at Amazon

While we haven't had a chance to try out this mattress topper for ourselves, the Sleep Innovations Cooling Comfort Topper has over 31,600 reviews and an overall rating of 4.4 stars. The gel foam topper comes with a cool-to-the-touch cover and has a dual-layer design featuring 2" of cooling fiber-fill and 2" of responsive gel memory foam. All sizes are now 15 % off with Prime, reducing a queen size to $127.49.

How long do mattress toppers last?

The durability of a mattress topper depends on its material. For example, a memory foam topper should be replaced every to two to five years, where as a feather or down topper should be changed every year or two.

On the other hand, latex or wool toppers are incredibly long-lasting, with a wool topper lasting up to 15 years and a latex lasting around 10 years (the average lifespan of most full-fledged mattresses). To extend the mattress topper's life, flip and shake feather or down toppers regularly, while memory foam, latex, and wool toppers should be rotated every six months. To do this, gently lift the topper then rotate it 180 degrees so the side that was at the foot of the bed is now at the top.