5 early Prime Day bedding deals I'd buy — bed sheets, pillows and toppers from $27

Amazon Prime Day is an excellent time for snapping up bedding bargains, but you don’t have to hang around if you’re ready to treat yourself right now. That’s because there are some great early Prime Day deals cropping up on bed sheets, pillows and mattress toppers. One of my favorite deals helps you buy two queen Cozsinoor pillows for $27.60 (was $60) at Amazon – they're giving me 'hotel luxury for less' vibes.

If you have already invested in the best mattress for your body and sleeping position yet you're looking to upgrade your sleep comfort a little further, some new bedding is a good option. But finding great deals can be a slog – luckily I’ve done the hard work for you with these five best early deals that I’d buy myself in this year’s Amazon Prime Day deals.

1. Chopinmoon Cooling Mattress Topper: was from $89.90 now $55.92 at Amazon

Prime Day is ideal for snapping up one of the best cheap mattresses for better sleep on a budget, but if yours is too firm, this Chopinmoon mattress topper from is the ideal solution. It has an innovative double border pillow top construction so that all the filling stays in place to avoid annoying bunching. The material is designed to wick away moisture to keep you dry and cool, which would help if you’re sleeping on a memory foam mattress that retains heat. The Chopinmoon Cooling Mattress Topper is also machine washable. Right now you can save on all sizes of this topper, with up to 40% depending on the size. A queen Chopinmoon cooling mattress topper will cost you just $57.30 (was $99.99), plus free shipping and returns.

2. Cozsinoor Queen Pillows: was $60 now $27.60 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a pillow that offers a good combination of softness and support, try these. They're filled with a plush, hollow fiber and would make a good choice for side sleepers in particular. They definitely give me luxury hotel vibes despite the budget price, and while they won't stand up to the best pillows of the year in terms of temperature control, they do have a cool-touch cover. Plus, they're machine washable so you can keep them fresh at all times. A pair of queen size pillows are down to just $27.60 (was $60), with free prime shipping and returns within 30 days.

3. CGK Extra Deep Sheet Set: was from $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

This is one of Amazon's best-selling bedding sets with four pillow cases, a flat sheet and a deep fitted sheet with a pocket of up to 24". Cooling microfiber is a good choice for hot summer nights if your budget doesn't stretch to naturally heat-wicking organic cotton or linen. CGK Extra Deep Sheet Set comes in 41 different colour options, and the best deal is on the queen size set at $49.99 (was $79.99), with an extra 30% off voucher reducing the price to $34.99. All sizes from twin to California King have the additional 30% voucher attached but the initial discount is available on all sets other than the twin.

4. Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows 2 Pack: was $58.99 now $37.99 at Amazon

These pillows are made from cooling gel-infused shredded memory foam to help reduce pressure points, keep your neck and spine aligned, and to reduce overheating. I think they’re a great choice for side and back sleepers due to the lower profile and firmer feel, and right now you can buy these pillows in a queen size for $47.49 (was $58.99). An additional 20% off discount is available at checkout, reducing the overall price to $37.99. The company also offer a lifetime replacement, which is fantastic value for money.

5. Elemuse Dual Layer 3" Memory Foam Mattress Topper: was from $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

The best mattress toppers offer ample comfort and support. boosting the feel of your mattress. This dual layer topper from Elemuse delivers both. It starts with a cooling cover made from Bamboo Rayon fabric, followed by a 1" layer of plush down for cloud-like comfort. Support comes from a 2" layer of cooling gel memory foam, making it perfect for hot sleepers who like the softness of down but the contouring qualities of memory foam. The pillow top is removable for machine washing too. A queen mattress topper is on sale for $119 (was $189) ahead of Prime Day, with an extra $10 off at checkout reducing the overall cost to $109.

Is Amazon Prime Day a good time to buy bedding?

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to snag a good deal on bedding. Amazon also offers a lot of double discounts on items, with a sale price and then the chance to add an extra money off coupon at checkout.

From quilts and duvets to pillows and the best cheap Amazon mattress for the money, there are some good bed and bedding deals to be had. And, don’t forget, if you’re a prime member that means that you can enjoy fast, free shipping. You also get 30-days to return your items if you change your mind.