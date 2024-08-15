Personal trainer reveals the 5 abs exercises most people are doing wrong — and how to fix your form

Performing abs exercises with poor form and still expecting to see results is like expecting your food to cook in the oven without turning the oven on. Proper form is the key ingredient in achieving a strong core and toned abs.

Without it, you’re not only wasting your time but also risking injury. Whether you’re doing crunches, planks, or leg raises, the way you move your body matters more than how many reps you can crank out.

Comfort plays an important role too. Performing abs exercises on one of the best yoga mats can make a world of difference with the extra layer of padding protecting your back and joints from the hard floor. The more comfortable you feel during a workout the more you can focus on your form.

Recently, personal trainer Kayla Itsines shared the do's and don'ts of form for five popular abs exercises on Instagram. Here's what you need to know from the trainer's advice to ensure you're doing them correctly.

Common abs workout mistakes and how to fix them

The advice from Itsines isn't anything too technical, it's just some simple pointers you may have never thought about while performing the five moves discussed. We'll unpack the tips for each exercise but be sure to also watch Itsines demonstrate poor form and good form for each move in the post below.

Mountain climbers

Don’t: According to Itsines, an easy and common way to compromise your form during mountain climbers is to round your back and look down at your toes. This can cause a strain on your spine and limit the amount of engagement in your core.

Do: Instead, Itsines' easy correction for this common mistake is to focus on maintaining a straight back, neck, and head during the move. Aim to cast your gaze forward, looking ahead of you instead of craning your neck down and looking at your feet.

Abs bikes

Don’t: Itsines says that performing abs bikes with a short range of motion and minimal torso rotation is going to hinder the activation of your abdominal muscles, making the exercise less effective. While it might feel easier doing it like this, the impact the exercise has on your abs isn't going to be great.

Do: Instead, extend your range of motion and ensure full torso rotation with each repetition. What will this look like? You will bring your shoulder towards the opposite knee as you engage your obliques with each twist.

Side planks

Don’t: If your shoulder and elbow aren't aligned during a side plank, then this needs to be fixed. This misalignment will throw off your balance and place unnecessary stress on your shoulder. As someone who has focused on perfecting the side plank, I can say that this small form check can do wonders for how stable and strong you feel holding the position.

Do: To maintain proper form in the side plank, ensure your torso is in a straight line, with your elbow directly under your shoulder. This will stabilize your body and lead to better core engagement.

Half burpees

Don’t: It may sound very basic, but if you forget to engage your core while performing a lively move like this, you will lose stability in your torso and lower the efficiency of the exercise.

Do: Work on extending your back, keeping it straight, and brace your core so that the muscles in there are being put to work.

Straight leg jackknife

Don’t: Many people find it hard to pay attention to how their back is sitting during your jackknifes. If you allow the lower part of your back to arch, you risk putting strain on your spine.

Do: Instead, focus on keeping your lower back pressed firmly against the mat. Engage your core muscles to maintain the correct position as you lift your legs. This will protect your spine and make sure you are engaging the abdominal muscles.