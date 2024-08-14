Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section just restocked — 15 items I'd get from $9

Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section is back with a ton of great items. Right now Lululemon activewear is available from just $9. This includes Align leggings, Scuba hoodies and more.

Right now I have my eye on the Define Sleeveless Dress for $99 at Lululemon.It's sweat-wicking, breathable and is made of soft Luon fabric. Plus, this style works well for casual workouts or even a night out.

Some of these items are final sale, which means you can't return or exchange (unless you're a Lululemon member.) Plus, remember to check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals. Keep reading to see my favorite items in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section.

Editor's Choice

Lululemon Cotton Terry Sweatband: was $14 now from $9 @ Lululemon

This super-soft and stretchy sweatband is perfect for keeping moisture out of your eyes while pounding the pavement, hitting the tennis court or pumping iron. It's also machine washable and dries quickly. Plus, unlike other sweatbands, users love the fact this one doesn't fit too tightly.

Lululemon Logo Bobby Pins: was $14 now from $9 @ Lululemon

On sale from $9, these Lululemon bobby pins are probably the prettiest way to keep your hair out of the way while you're working out. Reviewers mentioned that they feel stiff to open initially, but are easier to use after a few wears.

Lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Mid-Rise Bikini Underwear: was $26 now from $14 @ Lululemon

This Lululemon underwear is on sale for $14. Made of Nulu fabric, it's as soft as can be. Plus it's stretchy, sweat wicking and dries fast.

Lululemon Close-Fit Cotton-Blend Ribbed Beanie: was $48 now from $19 @ Lululemon

Score a great discount on this Lululemon ribbed beanie. Its bright color scheme will help chase away the chill once winter comes around. Plus, it can even keep your hair under control.

Lululemon Love Tank Top: was $42 now from $24 @ Lululemon

On sale from $24, the Lululemon Love Tank Top is soft, stretchy and breathable. Its fit floats away from your body, making it great to wear on hot days and the style goes with everything.

Lululemon Wundermost Nulu Sleeveless Bodysuit: was $68 now from $39 @ Lululemon

This iconic Nulu Bodysuit is available for a great price. Featuring incredibly soft fabric that's stretchy and snug, this bodysuit looks great with just about anything. It's also lightweight, sweat wicking and quick drying.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25”: was $98 now from $39 @ Lululemon

Sizing is limited, but we don’t often see the Align leggings that made Lululemon famous for less than $40. The high waistband keeps everything tucked in, making these a super comfortable pair for everyday wear, yoga, and Pilates classes.

Cinchable Waist High-Rise Shorts: was $88 now from $49 @ Lululemon

These high-rise shorts are crisp and lightweight, with a relaxed fit. The pockets are ideal for your phone and keys, while there's a hidden pocket, too, and the drawcord gives them a classic look.

Lululemon Swiftly Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0: was $68 now from $49 @ Lululemon

Designed for running and training, this Lululemon shirt reduces chafing during workouts due to its seamless design. Its fabric also prevents the growth of odor-causing bacteria, helping you feel fresh as you run.

Lululemon Cotton-Blend Poplin High-Rise Short 4": was $88 now from $49 @ Lululemon

The Lululemon Poplin High-Rise 4" Shorts are now available from $49. Designed for casual wear, they're lightweight and comfortable. They also wick moisture and dry fast, so no need to worry about wearing them in hot weather.

Lululemon Swift Speed High-Rise Tight: was $128 now from $69 @ Lululemon

For outdoor runners, the Swift Speed leggings are a worthy investment. The thicker fabric provides a compressive fit to prevent the waist from rolling down. There’s both a built-in drop pocket on the sides and a zippered back pocket to keep essentials on hand without the hassle of having to worry about a belt bag. But our favorite part? The bottom half of the legs are adorned with a subtle, reflective pattern for greater visibility when working out in low-light areas.

Lululemon Softstreme Hoodie: was $128 now from $79 @ Lululemon

This popular hoodie is called Softstreme because of its impressive softness which Lululemon dubs "peach-fuzz" texturing. Its relaxed fit makes it ideal for winding down after a hard day, or just for wearing to and from the gym.

Lululemon Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie: was $118 now from $79 @ Lululemon

The cropped version of Lululemon's coveted Scuba Hoodie, this cozy and breathable layer is ideal for both pre- and post-workout. Aside from being sporty and stylish, one of its coolest features is the elastic zipper pull that doubles as an emergency hair tie.

Lululemon Cityverse Sneaker: was $138 now from $89 @ Lululemon

Score the Lululemon Cityverse Sneakers from $89. Designed with the female foot in mind, these sneakers have layered cushioning to support your foot. Reviewers love how comfortable these sneakers are, although note that Lululemon recommends sizing up if you have wide feet.