Forget tight hips — try this 5-move routine to boost your mobility now

Hip mobility is something many of us don't tend to think about until we experience a bit of pain or tightness down there. There are many things that can trigger tight hips, whether that be sitting at a desk all day long, lifting heavy in the gym, or running.

Thankfully, there is something pretty simple we all can do more regularly to prevent tightness in the hips and this is mobility work, and all you need is one best yoga mats to get started.

Fitness trainer James Stirling (The London Fitness Guy on Instagram) has rustled up a short and sweet five-move hip mobility routine and a will to loosen up your hip flexors and improve your range of motion.

And it doesn't matter if you're total mobility newbie or a mobility pro with plenty of experience of yoga stretches, Stilring's routine is a quick and easy way to combat stiffness, improve your range of motion, and feel stronger.

What is the five-move mobility routine?

You only have to spend one minute on each move so this routine will only steal five minutes of your day — pretty ideal if you ask us! That being said, some of the moves involve leaning into deep stretches, so a minute might feel longer than it would during a more intense workout.

And unlike fast-paced workouts where you’re powering through reps or pushing hard for a set duration (like in a HIIT circuit), these stretches require you to slow down and really focus on the stretch.

During this short hip mobility routine, you should feel a good stretch and a sense of release in the muscles around your hips, including your hip flexors, glutes and inner thighs.

It’s normal to feel some tightness at first, but stop if the stretches cause you any sharp pain or discomfort. If you have any pre-existing conditions or injuries, it’s a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional or a certified trainer to ensure that the exercises are appropriate for you.

Although this is such a short routine, a focused series of exercises that hones into a particular area of the body (like the hips in this case) can help increase blood flow to the muscles, reduce stiffness, and improve your range of motion. Put it this way; five minutes of mobility work on your hips is better for you than spending an extra five minutes on the couch.

Not only will the after-effects feel good as you go about your daily life but increasing your mobility in your hips can also positively impact how you perform during other forms of exercise.

For example, in weight lifting, greater mobility provides a better range of motion for big compound moves like squats and deadlifts, which allows you to lift more efficiently and with proper form.

Or, if you regularly lace up in the best running shoes, increased hip mobility can lead to smoother strides, better shock absorption and a reduced risk of strains or injuries. Likewise, keen hikers and walkers will benefit from strong joint flexibility and stability to improve their balance and avoid strain in their hips from overuse.