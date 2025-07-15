Yes, you can sculpt a strong and toned core without heavy weights — thanks to this personal trainer’s 3 ab exercises

Ditch heavy weights for once and give these three abs exercises a try to sculpt a stronger and more toned midsection. Your core will thank you for it later.

All you need to do is grab a rowing machine, cable machine and pull-up bar. Three bits of kit and zero heavy weights to get your core muscles trembling.

If you’re already mentally crossing these moves off your list because of equipment, read on anyway, because I’ve got options for the limited kit crew, too.

These three exercises are beginner-friendly and scalable, but if you’re working with a current shoulder injury, are pre or post-natal, or have a diagnosed illness or condition, I recommend chatting to your physician first or a personal trainer at your gym before trying these core exercises.

What are the 3 abs exercises for a stronger core?

These three moves are all considered compound exercises, which, unlike isolation exercises, are effective at targeting more muscles at once, so while they strengthen your core over time, they’ll also target other muscle groups in your body.

1. Pallof press

Anti-rotational exercises are brilliant at strengthening and stabilizing your torso to withstand movement, impact and load.

The Pallof press uses isometric muscle contraction — which means muscles don’t move through a range of motion — alongside isotonic contractions, where muscles lengthen and shorten.

Either use a cable machine or tie a resistance band around something stable, like a squat rack or pole.

Stand side-on to either the cable machine or anchor point of the resistance band and hold the band or cable attachment with both hands at chest height close to your chest, elbows bent

Engage your core muscles and stand tall with your shoulders relaxed away from your ears

Without twisting toward your anchor point, press the weight away from your body and extend both arms. Keep your hips square and stay side-on to your anchor

Pause, then re-bend your elbows and control the weight back into your chest.

Find everything you need to know about the Pallof press. Aim for 3-4 sets of 8-12 reps, changing sides after each set.

2. Hanging L-sit

Your upper-body strength — namely your forearms, arms and shoulders — will be tested to the maximum, alongside your core, hips, legs and grip. The L-sit is tough to crack on a regular day, let alone hanging from a pull-up bar.

Practice the L-sit and its variations first before taking it to the bar, or use the regular L-sit as an alternative to the bar if you don’t have one. Get ready for an all-over burn alongside stronger hips and core muscles. If your hamstrings are tight, bend your knees.

Grip a bar with your hands shoulder-width or slightly wider apart

Hang from the bar and lift both feet away from the ground

Engage your core, then slightly pull your shoulder blades down and together (shoulder retraction)

Lift both legs into the air, keeping them straight and pointing your toes. Aim for hip-height and bend your knees if you need to

Hold for as long as you can, then rest.

I like to program this as an EMOM — every minute on the minute. Aim to hold for 20-45 seconds, then take a rest and repeat on the next minute.

3. Rower pikes

As the name suggests, rower pikes require a rowing machine so that you can place your feet on the seat and slide it up and down the rail.

However, you can switch out a rower for a stability ball, medicine ball, or sliders instead — anything that allows you to drag your feet in and out to achieve the pike.

Start in a plank position facing away from a rowing machine with the balls of your feet on the rower seat

Stack your shoulders over your wrists and brace your core, glutes and quads

Push through your hands to slightly hollow out your torso and avoid dropping your hips

Slowly pull your feet toward your hands as far as possible, keeping your legs straight and lifting your hips high toward the ceiling

Pause, then drive your legs back to the starting position.

Aim for 8-12 reps and 3-4 sets.

For a strong core, remember to work these muscle groups consistently several times per week using a mix of different core exercises in your regime to keep things challenging. Add weight and variation where you can, and try to focus on recovery and plenty of protein in your diet.