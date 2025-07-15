Yes, you can sculpt a strong and toned core without heavy weights — thanks to this personal trainer’s 3 ab exercises

Ditch heavy weights for once and give these three abs exercises a try to sculpt a stronger and more toned midsection. Your core will thank you for it later.
All you need to do is grab a rowing machine, cable machine and pull-up bar. Three bits of kit and zero heavy weights to get your core muscles trembling.
If you’re already mentally crossing these moves off your list because of equipment, read on anyway, because I’ve got options for the limited kit crew, too.
These three exercises are beginner-friendly and scalable, but if you’re working with a current shoulder injury, are pre or post-natal, or have a diagnosed illness or condition, I recommend chatting to your physician first or a personal trainer at your gym before trying these core exercises.
What are the 3 abs exercises for a stronger core?
These three moves are all considered compound exercises, which, unlike isolation exercises, are effective at targeting more muscles at once, so while they strengthen your core over time, they’ll also target other muscle groups in your body.
1. Pallof press
Anti-rotational exercises are brilliant at strengthening and stabilizing your torso to withstand movement, impact and load.
The Pallof press uses isometric muscle contraction — which means muscles don’t move through a range of motion — alongside isotonic contractions, where muscles lengthen and shorten.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Either use a cable machine or tie a resistance band around something stable, like a squat rack or pole.
- Stand side-on to either the cable machine or anchor point of the resistance band and hold the band or cable attachment with both hands at chest height close to your chest, elbows bent
- Engage your core muscles and stand tall with your shoulders relaxed away from your ears
- Without twisting toward your anchor point, press the weight away from your body and extend both arms. Keep your hips square and stay side-on to your anchor
- Pause, then re-bend your elbows and control the weight back into your chest.
Find everything you need to know about the Pallof press. Aim for 3-4 sets of 8-12 reps, changing sides after each set.
2. Hanging L-sit
Your upper-body strength — namely your forearms, arms and shoulders — will be tested to the maximum, alongside your core, hips, legs and grip. The L-sit is tough to crack on a regular day, let alone hanging from a pull-up bar.
Practice the L-sit and its variations first before taking it to the bar, or use the regular L-sit as an alternative to the bar if you don’t have one. Get ready for an all-over burn alongside stronger hips and core muscles. If your hamstrings are tight, bend your knees.
- Grip a bar with your hands shoulder-width or slightly wider apart
- Hang from the bar and lift both feet away from the ground
- Engage your core, then slightly pull your shoulder blades down and together (shoulder retraction)
- Lift both legs into the air, keeping them straight and pointing your toes. Aim for hip-height and bend your knees if you need to
- Hold for as long as you can, then rest.
I like to program this as an EMOM — every minute on the minute. Aim to hold for 20-45 seconds, then take a rest and repeat on the next minute.
3. Rower pikes
As the name suggests, rower pikes require a rowing machine so that you can place your feet on the seat and slide it up and down the rail.
However, you can switch out a rower for a stability ball, medicine ball, or sliders instead — anything that allows you to drag your feet in and out to achieve the pike.
- Start in a plank position facing away from a rowing machine with the balls of your feet on the rower seat
- Stack your shoulders over your wrists and brace your core, glutes and quads
- Push through your hands to slightly hollow out your torso and avoid dropping your hips
- Slowly pull your feet toward your hands as far as possible, keeping your legs straight and lifting your hips high toward the ceiling
- Pause, then drive your legs back to the starting position.
Aim for 8-12 reps and 3-4 sets.
For a strong core, remember to work these muscle groups consistently several times per week using a mix of different core exercises in your regime to keep things challenging. Add weight and variation where you can, and try to focus on recovery and plenty of protein in your diet.
More from Tom's Guide
- Forget 10,000 steps — study reveals the real number of minimum daily steps you should take, according to your age
- Forget gym machines — study shows this type of exercise is the most effective at building strength, muscle and power
- Forget planks — this 12-minute dumbbell dead bug workout obliterated my ab muscles and helped sculpt and strengthen my core
Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, a level 2 Reiki practitioner and fitness editor at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course.
Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future, such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having coached at fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active and personal trained, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, calisthenics and kettlebells.
She also coaches mobility and flexibility classes several times a week and believes that true strength comes from a holistic approach to training your body.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.