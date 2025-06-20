Goodbye crunches! Build strength and stability in your deep core with this 5-move workout

Basic abdominal exercises like crunches and sit-ups can help you achieve that coveted six-pack. However, a strong core is more than just washboard abs — your deeper abdominal muscles need attention too.

Your abs have a lot of important responsibilities, from stabilizing your hips and spine to supporting your internal organs. Weakness in these muscles can leave you susceptible to pain, injury, and faulty movement patterns.

Fitness trainer Victoria Clay claims she started seeing results when she “swapped the crunches” for her recent 5-move core workout. Since crunches are a no-go for me after recently having a baby, I decided to roll out my yoga mat and try Clay’s crunch-less routine. Here are my thoughts.

What is Victoria Clay’s 5-move ab workout?

In addition to a yoga mat, you’ll also need one moderately heavy dumbbell for this workout. I used 10 lb,s and that weight felt appropriate for me.

You’ll do 3-4 rounds of the following exercises:

Deadbug lat pullover, 10 reps each side

Plank taps, 10 reps each side

Plank dumbbell touches, 10 reps each side

In & outs, 10 reps each side

Standing marches, 10 reps each side

Clay doesn’t give any guidance on rest, but I aimed for 30 seconds of rest between each exercise and a minute between each circuit.

Despite being only five exercises, this ab workout packs a major punch. Here are my thoughts after finishing Clay’s routine.

1. It’s harder than it looks

Clay is clearly no stranger to core work, so watching her breeze through these exercises may leave you with some false confidence – she’s not breaking a sweat, so they must not be too hard. Right?

Wrong. Don’t be fooled, these moves are no joke. Maybe it’s because I’m still recovering from pregnancy and childbirth, but I was pretty humbled. After just the first exercise, my core muscles felt fatigued, and by the second circui,t I seriously wondered if I had another round in me (I did, with some modifications. More on that below).

This is not a routine for beginners, but it can be a great “goal” workout. If you’ve just started to exercise regularly, come back and try it once you have a few months of consistency under your belt.

2. I had to slow down and modify

It’s no secret that pregnancy can severely weaken your core, so I’ve been building back my strength slowly. Knowing that some of the exercises were probably going to be a bit too advanced for me in my current state, I had a few modification options prepared.

Unfortunately, even some of the modifications were proving to be too difficult. Slowing my tempo and taking breaks within the sets helped some, but I ended up having to modify a few moves even further — namely, the plank dumbbell touches and the in & outs.

I’m a certified personal trainer, so I know how to modify exercises appropriately. Unfortunately, most people don’t. Clay’s program requires some serious base-level core strength, and offering a few alternative moves would open up this workout to more levels.

(Image credit: Getty/Mike Harrington)

3. Mind-muscle connection is key

It’s always important to move with good form, but it’s especially important with these exercises. They’re easy to do incorrectly, which could reinforce faulty movement patterns and take your core muscles out of the equation entirely.

The standing marches are a perfect example. If you don’t concentrate on actively engaging your abdominals, this becomes an exercise that only works your quads and hip flexors.

Focusing on breathing helped me to avoid this pitfall. By lifting my leg on each exhale, I could better contract my abs to assist with the movement.

4. I was sore the next day

I was quite sore in the days following my workout, a sensation I haven’t felt in my abs for a while. Soreness is never an indicator of an effective workout, but admittedly, I sort of liked the feeling. At least I knew I’d been working the correct muscles.

In hindsight, I probably should have chosen to try two rounds instead of three — reducing the number of circuits would have given me the same benefits without the Intense aftermath. If you’re a beginner or returning to exercise after a long absence, take note.

What are the benefits of this 5-move ab workout?

This workout trains the deepest muscles of our core to better stabilize our body during movement. The transverse abdominis (or TVA) and internal obliques support the hips and spine during moves like the plank dumbbell touches and standing marches, strengthening them to kick in when we lift, jump, and run.

More superficial abdominal muscles are also targeted in this routine. Moves like the deadbug dumbbell lat pullover and in & outs work the rectus abdominis (or “six pack”), responsible for flexing our spines and providing additional pelvic and spinal stability.