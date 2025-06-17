You only need 15 minutes to build a stronger core and improve your posture with this bodyweight standing abs workout

What if I told you that you don't need sit-ups, crunches or other floor exercises to build a stronger core? I'm not a fan of floor-based moves because I find them uncomfortable for my lower back, so if a workout can avoid them, it's a win in my book.

And that's the case with this short standing abs routine. All you need is one of the best yoga mats, 15 minutes and a bit of space to get started. The session, developed by fitness duo SquatCouple, might be short but it's still impressively effective.

The couple use a technique known as high-intensity resistance training (HIRT) to pack a lot of core-strengthening exercises into just 15 minutes. The aim is to train hard for 40 seconds, take a 15-second break, then start on the next move.

This works your muscles hard (as you're not aiming for a certain amount of reps, so you'll start to feel your mid-section burn) but keeping rests to a minimum raises your heart rate so you burn more energy than during a regular steady-paced workout.

And if you're used to the more traditional core exercises like sit-ups and planks, the duo lead you through each exercise so you can follow along to perfect your form, and they demonstrate each move during the rest breaks so you can practice before you start.

Watch SquatCouple's 15-minute standing abs workout

15 MIN STANDING ABS I EASY HIIT WORKOUT (No Floor Work!) - YouTube Watch On

People use the terms abs and core interchangeably, but there are some differences. Your abs, which include the rectus abdominis six-pack abs muscle, form part of your core, a larger section of mid-body muscle that connects your upper and lower body.

So while it's good to train your abs, it's also worthwhile making sure to include a more comprehensive core workout in your weekly schedule too. This means you get the benefits of a stronger core, like better balance, improved posture and blood flow.

In this routine, you'll do several standing alternatives to crunches, like knee raises, alongside plenty of squat variations. Squats are a staple in most workouts as they are a form of compound exercise — moves that work many muscles simultaneously.

That's another way that SquatCouple make the most of the 15-minute run time; compound exercises in a HIRT format for a workout that engages muscles all over your body, strengthens your core, raises your heart rate and burns energy.

It's important to remember, though, that have a strong core isn't necessarily the same as having visible abs. To get the much coveted six-pack, you need a combination of genes, low body fat and mid-body muscle.

But you can build core strength and see all the benefits without developing visible muscle. Though if that is your goal, since you can't spot target fat loss, you'll need to do plenty of high-intensity workouts that'll raise your heart rate.

One of the most effective methods is to pair weekly core workouts like this one from SquatCouple with dumbbell HIRT routines. And if you train at home, you don't need much equipment to start — just a set of the best adjustable dumbbells.