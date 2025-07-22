Forget crunches — a Pilates instructor shares 9 exercises to target your deep core

When we talk about deep core muscles, we don’t mean a six-pack of rippling muscles. Your deep core refers to a group of muscles sitting deep in the torso that work to stabilize your body. They include the transverse abdominis, diaphragm, and pelvic floor, and they protect your spine as you move.

A lot of the exercises you might typically see in ab workouts include sit-ups and crunches, which mainly target the outer abdominal muscles. In this five-minute workout, Pilates instructor and physiotherapist, Lilly Sabri, takes you through nine different exercises that really target your deep core.

As a reminder, if you’re new to Pilates or you’re returning to exercise from an injury or pregnancy, it’s always a good idea to check in with a professional before taking on a new exercise regimen.

What are the exercises?

The exercises included in the workout are as follows. You’ll do each exercise for 30 seconds. You won’t be taking any breaks, but feel free to press pause should you need. This workout is designed to be used as a warm-up or cool-down to blast your core.

Pilates hundreds

Pilates toe taps

Single-leg stretch

Full-body extension

Double-leg extensions

Flutter kicks

Full roll up

V-sit with torso twist

V-sit with twist and leg lift

5 Min Pilates Core & Abs | Workout at Home | No equipment needed - YouTube Watch On

For all of the exercises mentioned above, it’s important to ensure that you’re moving with good form, with your lower back pressed into the exercise mat. If you’re struggling to do this, focus on engaging your core, thinking about squeezing your belly button into your spine.

What are the benefits?

Like all good Pilates workouts, these exercises work on the muscles in your midsection, especially those all-important deep core muscles and pelvic floor. While one workout alone won’t dramatically change your body, over time, strengthening your core muscles will help protect your spine from injury, and build balance and stability in the body, reducing your risk of falls.

If you’re postpartum, working on your pelvic floor muscles is especially important, and abdominal exercises like this are a good place to start (once you’ve got the sign off from your doctor). Childbirth weakens the abdominal and pelvic floor muscles, which support organs like the bladder, bowels, and uterus. Weak pelvic floor muscles can lead to issues like incontinence.

Far from being an aesthetic goal, a strong core can also help you sit, walk, and run with better posture. Your core is the link between your upper and lower body, so whether you’re a runner or a cyclist, a strong core will help improve your athletic performance and endurance.

Finally, Pilates helps build functional strength in your body. Functional fitness refers to your ability to do everyday activities, like getting out of bed, lifting objects, or just sitting with good posture at your desk. Your deep core is responsible for a lot of day-to-day movements, so practicing how to engage it is about building a strong foundation for a healthier, pain-free life.

