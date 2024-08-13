Ditch the gym — build a stronger lower body with just a pair of dumbbells and 30 minutes

Want to develop a sculpted lower body without signing up to a gym? All you need is a pair of the best adjustable dumbells (or any standard pair of dumbbells) and this 30 minute strength building routine for your legs.

The workout comes from James Stirling's Instagram account, where he is better known as the London Fitness Guy and where the trainer regularly shares home-friendly workouts with his one million followers.

As this workout only requires one set of dumbbells, you are going to want to pick a weight that allows you to perform each exercise with proper form and feels a good challenge on your muscles by the last few reps.

If you're new to strength training or have any injuries, it's important that you run this workout by a professional before giving it a go to ensure it's safe for you to complete.

What is James Stirling's 30-Minute Dumbbell Workout?

The aim is to complete four rounds in total and you'll be counting 10 reps for each exercise, aside from the glute bridges where the number of reps is doubled to 20. Make sure to give yourself 30 seconds of rest between each exercise.

Below you'll find a list of the exercises and Stirling's demonstrations of each, which will help you learn the correct form for each move.

Deadlift: 10 reps

Split Squat: 10 reps each side

Glute bridge: 20 reps

Offset squat: 10 reps

Lateral Squat: 10 each side

Pause Jump Squat: 10 rep

Repeat x4

Unlike many weight machines you find in the gym, dumbbells are a very versatile strength training tool because they allow for a full range of motion during an exercise. A greater range of motion in a lift engages more muscle fibers, resulting in better strength gains, greater muscle growth and it can even increase your mobility.

We frequently recommend people who enjoy strength training at home invest in a pair of adjustable dumbbells. This style of weight saves on space and allows you to incorporate progressive overload into your training, which plays an important role in muscle building.

Want to know what muscles Stirling's leg routine works? The main muscles you'll be targeting most frequently throughout the workout are the glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, and core. But you'll also engage muscles in the lower back and your hip flexors.

While it's great to get a good lower body pump in, you should make sure you allow time for sufficient rest and recovery between workouts to prevent causing an overuse injury. Rest also aids muscle growth—when you lift weights, little tears happen in your muscle fibers and factoring in chill time between workouts allows your body to repair these tears, building stronger and larger muscle tissue.