No, not crunches — trainer says these 5 bodyweight moves are the secret to building stronger abs

You don’t need a gym full of weights to build the kind of core strength you’re aiming for. While many people turn to weighted ab exercises, online trainer James Stirling says you can achieve it with just your bodyweight and shares his 30-minute routine to help you get there.

There aren't any of the same old classics like sit-ups and crunches, but instead a smart mix of isometric holds, controlled movements, and full-body stability work that hits your core from every angle.

This is a challenging core routine, but it's suitable for a range of fitness levels. Feel free to reduce the number of rounds or adjust rest times if it feels too intense. And if you’re currently managing an injury or health concern, check in with a medical or fitness professional before giving it a go.

Watch The London Fitness Guy's No-Equipment Core Workout

A post shared by James Stirling - HOME WORKOUTS 💪🏻 (@london_fitness_guy) A photo posted by on

I recommend watching the video from Stirling's Instagram page, where he regularly shares home-friendly strength-building routines. It shows him demonstrating all five moves, which I find really helpful when following a workout at home without a trainer there in person to correct my form.

Although I said it's a no-equipment routine, you may have noticed Stirling does the workout on a mat in his home. This helps cushion your back, bum, and joints while working through the exercises. If you're on the lookout for a suitable mat, I can point you in the direction of our hand-picked guide to the best yoga mats.

Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat: was $108 now $95 at Amazon The Manduka Prolite is one of our top picks for a reason. It offers reliable grip and cushioning for everything from ab workouts to cooldown stretches. As my colleague Sam said in her review of the mat, it “gives the right amount of grip and flexibility to flow between poses(/exercises)."

How do bodyweight moves build strength?

Bodyweight exercises like hollow holds, planks, and shoulder taps might look simple, but they can be incredibly effective for building strength, especially in your core. These moves use your own body as resistance, forcing your muscles to engage, stabilise, and control each movement.

While lifting weights involves external resistance, bodyweight training is still a form of resistance exercise. Instead of using dumbbells or gym machines, you work against gravity and your mass.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Exercises like Copenhagen planks or leg raises engage multiple muscle groups at once, which requires extra balance and control on less stable surfaces. That extra challenge encourages your core muscles to work harder and grow stronger in a way that supports everyday movement.

To see real progress, consistency and progression are key. You can increase the number of rounds, shorten your rest periods, or hold each move for longer to keep challenging your muscles. If you're just starting out, completing one or two circuits is a great foundation, and you can gradually build from there.

One of the biggest strengths of bodyweight routines is how easy they are to fit into your life. You do not need a gym or expensive gear, just a little space and the willingness to move. Whether you're fitting in a quick session between tasks or winding down in the evening with a short circuit, it is consistent effort that builds strength over time.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.