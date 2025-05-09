No sit-ups or crunches — use this 10-minute standing ab workout instead to sculpt a stronger core

Building a stronger and more defined core is all fun and games until you tire of getting down on one of the best yoga mats and churning out rep after rep of sit-ups and crunches.

Floor ab workouts (for some) can feel repetitive and strain the neck and lower back. Even with a mat, they’re not always the most comfortable option. So, here’s a no-repeats 10-minute all-standing core workout to add to your repertoire.

This one comes from one of my all-time favorite trainers, Maddie Lymburner, better known as MadFit on YouTube, where she shares accessible, easy-to-follow routines.

I worked my way through plenty of her ab workouts during the COVID lockdown because they were quick to tag onto the end of a run or a longer workout, and they never relied on obscure moves or required any equipment.

The workout I’m sharing ticks all the boxes. It takes just ten minutes, can be done almost anywhere as long as you can watch the video, involves no repeats (you won’t get bored) and, best of all, it’s all standing with no floor work required.

Let's take a look...

Watch MadFit's 10-Minute standing abs workout

10 MIN STANDING ABS Workout (No Equipment, No Repeats) - YouTube Watch On

This standing core workout might skip the mat, but it doesn't skip the burn. You’ll spend the full 10 minutes on your feet and engage your core through a range of movements.

Expect a lot of controlled twisting, bending at the knees and lifting through the hips, all of which fire up your core muscles without lying down.

Are standing core workouts as effective as floor based ab workouts?

Standing core workouts are a great option if you're looking to work your abs without the neck cricks and tailbone discomfort that often come with floor-based moves.

Standing exercises feel more natural, often mimic ways we move in daily life and fire up not just the abs but also the legs, glutes and even some of the upper body.

That makes them sneakily effective and ideal for building functional strength you’ll actually use, whether you're picking up shopping bags or twisting to reach something in the backseat.

They also tend to be easier on the joints and kinder to the lower back, which is great if you’ve ever finished a crunch session feeling it more in your spine than your core.

And because standing moves often involve twists, bends and working across different planes of motion, they can also improve mobility, balance and posture, all while delivering that satisfying core burn.

So yes, even without hitting the mat, your abs will still get the message loud and clear. Not convinced after trying one round of MadFit's 10-minute routine? Try throwing in an extra round or two!