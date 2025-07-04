Only 15 minutes — challenge your core from every angle with this abs bodyweight workout

Contrary to common misconceptions, a solid core workout need not take up a whole chunk of your day. Nor does it have to involve countless amounts of equipment, like resistance bands or crunch machines at the gym.

While these handy pieces of fit kit have earned their rightful place in any home or studio, it’s entirely possible to carve out a stronger core from home in just 15 minutes using just your bodyweight.

And this short, high-intensity workout by certified fitness trainer Anna Engelschall, who runs the YouTube channel Growing Annanas , proves it. Using just a yoga mat , this 15-minute core and abs workout will help fire up your abs and strengthen your entire midsection, along with raising your heart rate, too.

Watch Anna Engelschall's 15-minute core and abs workout

Split into three rounds followed by a two-minute cool down, this bodyweight session keeps things interesting with a variety of slow and controlled exercises.

“We’re talking planks, leg raises, hollow holds, and other moves that challenge your core from every angle,” Engelschall says. “Controlled movement for real results.”

DAY 4: 15 MIN CORE & ABS CALISTHENICS WORKOUT - Bodyweight Only, No Equipment - YouTube Watch On

The session is organised into a high-intensity interval (HIIT) style of training, with 30 seconds of work followed by zero rest in between each exercise. In each round, there are around eight different exercises.

For example, the first round features the likes of alternating leg kicks, reverse crunches , flutter kicks , toe taps , and a hollow hold . While the second features a variety of the best plank variations , like a high plank hold and plank to bear walk. If your core wasn’t already on fire, the third round contains other bodyweight exercises like a boat pose , body twists, and bicycle crunches—all of which are bound to engage those abs!

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The benefits of doing this workout

As you may have noticed, Engelschall includes a real mix of moves that contain isometric and isotonic holds. Wondering what the difference is between isometric vs isotonic exercise ? Well, Isotonic exercises like flutter kicks or bicycle crunches involve movement, whereas isometric exercises, like an ab hold or hollow hold, are static.

Both of these types of movements come with a shedload of positives. For example, isometric exercises are a low-impact type of strength training, which makes these moves suitable for rehabilitation. While evidence published in the medical journal, Mayo Clinic Proceedings , highlights that isometric exercises can lower blood pressure when done regularly and with proper breathing.

Of course, this workout won’t just work your abs muscles . But it will challenge your core muscles, too, which means the whole of your mid-body will be getting stronger, while resulting in improved balance, posture and blood flow.

While the high intensity nature of this exercise will help you boost your cardiovascular health, improve your stamina and, if your goal is weight loss, it can help you burn fat in a relatively short amount of time.