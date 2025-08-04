Transform your body in 15 minutes — the 5 kettlebell moves you need, according to a coach

If you’re searching for an accessible piece of fit kit to help inject some fun (and fire) into your at-home weight training, then it’s time to invest in one of the best kettlebells .

From swings and tactical cleans to deadlifts and snatches , there’s a seemingly endless list of exercises to master with this uniquely shaped weight. And doing so comes with multiple benefits. Along with offering a space-efficient way to improve strength, endurance, and overall fitness from home, kettlebells can help to engage multiple muscle groups at the same time, while giving your balance a boost too.

If that sounds like your kind of training, grab your humble bell and try out this quick 15-minute workout from NASM-certified personal trainer Jeff Sutherland . Using just one weight, Sutherland has created a speedy full-body workout that is bound to get your heart rate up and put your muscles through their paces.

Watch how to do Jeff Sutherland’s full body kettlebell workout

Single Kettlebell Complex Full Body Workout - YouTube Watch On

To make this workout as speedy and effective as possible, Sutherland’s session is made up of a single kettlebell complex, which includes five exercises and five rounds. “In a kettlebell complex, there’s no rest in between the exercises; it just seamlessly goes from one exercise to the next,” Sutherland explains.

This means you’ll complete each of the five exercises back to back before enjoying a one to two-minute break. Once you’ve done so, you’ll need to repeat each exercise for four more rounds.

But that said, Sutherland flags that if you do need to rest in between each exercise, you could turn this workout into a circuit with 15-30 seconds in between the next move to help you catch your breath.

Either way, the exercises included in Sutherland’s session include:

Step back kettlebell swing x 10

Figure eight to press x 10

Tactical clean x 10

Clean to squat x 10

x 10 Push-ups x 10

Sutherland uses an 18kg kettlebell for each of the first four moves and push-up bars to complete the push-ups, but the trainer notes that if you don’t have the latter to hand, this isn’t a problem.

“I did five total rounds in under 15 minutes,” he adds. “Do workouts like this consistently, and you’ll get stronger, leaner, and more conditioned.”

Can you get in shape with a kettlebell?

It’s well worth learning how to hold a kettlebell properly before you begin working out with these free weights, as you’ll need to perfect different grips for different exercises. But no matter how you look at it, using a free weight like a kettlebell comes with many science-backed benefits.

According to a research study produced by the American Council on Exercise, kettlebell training can “significantly boost” aerobic capacity, while also improving core strength and dynamic balance.

A second 2024 research article states that kettlebell training is also a priceless asset in any athlete’s workout arsenal, as it can be a “flexible and useful strategy” for improving players' performance in a variety of sports. Researchers confirmed that dialing up the resistance with a kettlebell can enhance strength, power, endurance, explosive power, and balance.

