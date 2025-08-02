5 best workouts to lower your cortisol levels and reduce stress

High cortisol levels from chronic stress can wreak havoc on your body and mind, but the right workouts can help bring those stress hormones back into balance.

When you exercise, your brain releases endorphins: natural mood boosters that counter stress and anxiety. Physical activity reduces levels of stress hormones like adrenaline in the body; while intense exercise temporarily spikes cortisol as part of your body's natural response, regular moderate exercise actually helps regulate these levels over time.

Instead of reaching for your phone or collapsing on the couch when stress hits, try these proven workouts that specifically target cortisol reduction and help your body return to a calmer, more balanced state.

1. Lift weights to crush stress and anxiety (Image: © Getty) Strength training delivers a double hit against stress by boosting endorphin production and giving you a sense of accomplishment when you lift heavier than before. Resistance training twice weekly for eight weeks significantly reduces anxiety and worry. The focused nature of lifting weights forces you to be present in the moment, providing a mental break from stressful thoughts. Bodyweight exercises like squats, push-ups, and sit-ups provide the same stress-busting benefits as lifting weights. The key here is progressive overload, where you gradually increase the difficulty over time.

2. Take a brisk walk in nature (Image: © Shutterstock) A 60-minute walk in natural settings reduces activity in the brain's stress-processing areas, making it one of the most accessible ways to lower cortisol naturally. Being outdoors combines the benefits of light exercise with nature's proven calming effects on your nervous system. Walking in parks, forests, or even tree-lined neighborhoods works better than city environments for stress reduction. Aim for a pace that feels brisk but comfortable. You should be able to hold a conversation without getting out of breath. Consider placing your phone on silent or Do Not Disturb during your walk to get the full stress-relieving benefits.

3. Try yoga for relaxation (Image: © Shutterstock) Yoga combines physical postures with controlled breathing techniques that directly target your body's stress response system. Unlike high-intensity workouts that can temporarily spike cortisol, yoga's gentle movements and mindful approach can bring stress hormone levels down. Research shows that yoga effectively reduces stress, anxiety, and depression by activating your parasympathetic nervous system — the part responsible for rest and recovery. Focused breathing and mindful movements help lower cortisol levels. Find a quiet spot where you won't be interrupted and follow along with online videos, or join a regular class to build consistency. Even 15-20 minutes of simple poses can make a noticeable difference in your stress levels.

4. Go swimming for full-body stress relief (Image: © Apple) Swimming releases neurochemicals that make you feel good while providing powerful cortisol reduction through gentle, rhythmic full-body movement that soothes your nervous system. The repetitive nature of swimming strokes gives your mind something rhythmic to focus on, similar to meditation. Being submerged in water has its own therapeutic effects, creating a sense of weightlessness that can feel like a break from life's pressures. Whether you do laps, water aerobics, or just move around in the pool, the combination of physical activity and water immersion helps activate your body's relaxation response.

5. Dance like nobody's watching (seriously, it works) (Image: © Getty Images) Dancing for at least 150 minutes per week reduces stress, depression, and anxiety while providing an excellent cardiovascular workout that naturally lowers cortisol levels. The rhythmic movement and music combination activate neurotransmitters, like dopamine and serotonin, that improve mood and ease stress. Crank up your favorite songs and let your body move however it wants! Partner dancing styles like tango and salsa are great for stress reduction as they're fun, so you forget you're even exercising while melting away stress. The key is letting yourself get lost in the rhythm and movement.

