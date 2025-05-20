Forget planks — these 3 moves will transform your abs from home

Working out at home has some serious perks — no gym fees, queues for equipment, or commutes. Even better, you don’t need a stack of weights or fancy machines to get stronger and see real results.

With the right moves and a motivating instructor (thank you, Alexia Clark), your living room can rival the gym — and that’s exactly what happened when I tried Alexia’s fiery ab workout.

With 2.6 million Instagram followers and a seriously sculpted core, Alexia knows how to build short, effective routines that challenge your muscles in all the right ways. I rolled out one of the best yoga mats, cleared the coffee table and hit play — and within minutes, my abs were burning.

Whether you’ve got a spare 10 minutes on your lunch break or prefer a quick morning sweat before life gets in the way, these three smart moves will hit your core from all angles to build strength and stability and help improve definition (in line with a balanced diet, of course) — no planks required.

Here’s what happened when I put the workout to the test.

Try Alexia Clark’s Home Core Workout:

“If you want sculpted, strong abs, it’s not just about endless crunches,” says Alexia. “You’ve got to switch it up and use your core in every exercise.” And this trio of exercises does exactly that. Every exercise hits your core from a different angle while engaging other key muscle groups.

You’ll kick off with the downward dog knee tuck, a full-body exercise that hits the shoulders, glutes and deep core muscles — all while testing your balance and coordination.

Next, oblique V-ups will fire up your lower abs and obliques, followed by the twisting bicycle crunch, which activates many core muscles and strengthens the hip flexors while being kind to your lower back.

This is a smart, time-efficient circuit, delivering serious core engagement and setting a strong foundation for your other strength or cardio workouts. After all, the key is to build a strong torso and progress from there.

I’ve worked this into my weekly routine, and honestly, it’s one of the toughest core sessions I’ve tried — partly because it ditches standard planks in favor of more dynamic moves, and the variety and intensity mean your core stays switched on from the first round. I aimed for three rounds per session and felt stronger after every go.

Here’s how to do each move with good form.

Downward Dog Knee Tucks

Reps: 10 per side

Start in a high plank position with both feet elevated on a secure surface like a low table or chair. Hands should be directly under your shoulders, body in one straight line

Without letting your hips sag, draw your right knee toward your chest, engaging your abs as you scoop your belly in

Extend the leg back behind you, then lift into a three-legged downward dog position

Pause briefly, then repeat the movement

Complete all reps on one side before switching.

Oblique Knee-Ins / V-ups

Reps: 20 (alternating sides)

Sit on the edge of a sturdy table or chair with your hands behind you for support

Bend your knees and lean your torso back slightly to find your balance

Engage your core and pull your knees towards your chest, lifting your upper body at the same time to form a tight “V” shape

Lower your legs with control, then repeat the movement — this time twisting your knees to the right as you lift

Return to center, then twist your knees to the left on the next rep

Continue alternating sides, keeping your core switched on and the motion fluid.

Twisting Bicycle Crunches

Reps: 20 (10 per side)

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet lifted, shins parallel to the floor

Place your hands lightly behind your head

Engage your core and lift your head, neck and shoulders off the mat

Extend your right leg while twisting your torso to bring your right elbow toward your left knee

Return to center, then switch sides in a smooth, pedaling motion

Continue alternating sides while keeping your lower back pressed into the floor and your core switched on.

Can short workouts be effective?

When it comes to fitness, something is always better than nothing, and a quick blast can deliver results. Speedy sessions like these get your blood flowing, engage your muscles and strengthen your target area — in this case, your core.

Science backs it up. A 2019 study published in the Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise found that three 13-minute strength training sessions a week over eight weeks led to marked increases in strength and endurance — results comparable to much longer training sessions.

So, if you're short on time, don’t stress. What counts is consistency — showing up, moving your body and making time for yourself, even in small bursts.

“All you’ve gotta do is show up,” says Alexia. “Whether you’re sad, happy, angry, stressed, or it’s pouring outside, just show up and do something. Your body will thank you for it.”