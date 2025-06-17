I swapped running for plogging for the first time — here's why I'll be doing it again

One of the main reasons I love running is the quality time it gives me outdoors. Unlike my usual weekday rush to the office or frantic dash to tick off errands, running helps me slow down and actually notice what’s around me. But the catch-22 of being most present in my surroundings while running is that I’ve become more aware of just how much garbage is dumped along some of my favorite routes.

That’s when I came across something called “plogging.”

It’s a Swedish-born activity that combines jogging with picking up litter. The name is a mashup of the English word “jogging” and the Swedish phrase “plocka upp,” which means “to pick up.” I loved the idea of doing something good for the planet while still getting in a workout, but I’ll admit I was skeptical. Would stopping every few minutes ruin the rhythm of my run?

Then I thought of my colleague Jane, who’s recently become hooked on 'jeffing', another running trend involving a run-walk interval method that's used by runners of all abilities from beginners to marathoners.

So on Saturday morning, I didn’t just lace up my best running shoes. I grabbed a pair of gloves, stuffed a bin bag in my pocket, and set out to clean up the streets and trails near home.

Plogging was very satisfying

I’ve always considered myself someone who cares about the environment and tries to do my bit where I can. I never leave trash behind when I’m hiking or camping. I recycle as best I can. I drop old clothes off at my local thrift store and try not to buy more than I need.

These are all small efforts, and while I hope they make a difference, it’s hard to see the direct impact of them.

On the other hand, plogging felt instantly rewarding. I didn’t have enough bin bags or miles in my legs to clean up the whole of South London, but running back along the route I had taken for my plog and seeing cleared paths where there once was litter felt pretty satisfying.

Plus, to my surprise, it gave my body more of a workout than I expected. Between the squats, lunges, and movement changes, it added some bonus strength and mobility work into my usual run.

It’s a great community activity

I’ve taken part in a few beach cleans before, which didn’t involve running but brought the local community together to collect trash from the beach. It was always nice chatting with people as you worked, and reassuring to know others care about protecting the environment too.

While I didn’t find a local plogging group, my friend agreed to tag along with me. The stop-start nature of plogging was perfect for us to chat while running and catch our breath while picking up litter. If you’re part of a run group or your workplace has a run club, plogging could make a great monthly activity to suggest.

It’s not the smoothest run

If you’re training for a race or following a structured plan using one of the best running apps, plogging probably isn’t the best session to slot in. With all the stopping, squatting, and bin bag wrangling, I did find it a little hard to find any kind of running rhythm.

But plogging isn’t really about hitting a pace. It’s a simple way to give back to the environment while still getting out for a run. I might not have cleared every bit of rubbish on my route, but I finished knowing I’d made a small difference.

I’ll definitely be recruiting more friends and family for the next one. The more hands (and bin bags), the better.