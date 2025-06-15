Want stronger legs without running? I tried rucking for a week, and it’s a game-changer

I’ve been writing about fitness for the past decade and have seen countless workout trends come and go. Right now, everyone is talking about the benefits of walking, and more specifically, walking with a weighted backpack — also known as rucking. Rucking has roots in military training, and is a full-body workout that’ll strengthen your muscles and send your heart rate soaring.

Rucking is new to me, but never one to shy away from a challenge, I swapped my daily runs for rucking for a week. Read what happened when I grabbed a weighted backpack and gave this a go.

What is rucking, and what are the benefits?

Rucking is walking with a weighted vest or backpack on your back. Despite the weight, it’s a low-impact workout, and you don’t need any special equipment to get started. Despite lots of brands selling specialized rucking vests, a regular, comfortable backpack (preferably with padded shoulder straps) loaded with a dumbbell or a couple of books is enough to give rucking a go. If you do want to buy a specific vest, our AI writer Amanda Caswell swears by this $25 vest from Amazon .

Compared to your regular walk, you’ll burn a lot more calories rucking, as your muscles will be working harder to move. As a form of strength training, over time, rucking will help you build and maintain muscle strength, improve bone density, and build your cardiovascular fitness.

As with all new exercise routines, it’s always a good idea to check with your doctor before trying it, especially if you’re recovering from an injury or pregnancy.

I tried rucking for a week — here’s what happened

Keen to find out more, I tried rucking for seven days.

It was a challenge from walk one

There’s no doubt about it — rucking is a full-body workout. The additional weight made my walk more challenging from my first step. On day one, I was perhaps a little overambitious, loading a 7kg (15-pound) dumbbell into my go-to running backpack. I’d read that when it comes to selecting a weight for rucking, you should start with 10-15% of your body weight, so at 119 pounds, this seemed about right.

By the end of the walk, I found that the weight made my walk a lot harder than expected. I could feel my legs working hard, as was my core and upper body, which were working to keep my torso upright. I’m currently 15 months postpartum, so I’d probably recommend starting lighter and building up, rather than chucking yourself into the rucking-deep-end like I did, as I was aching by the time I removed my backpack.

Some days, I swapped my backpack for my toddler

As my toddler is only in nursery three mornings a week, for the rest of this challenge, I strapped him to my back instead. Far wrigglier than a dumbbell, he added to the rucking experience, as unlike a dumbbell, he’d lean his bodyweight to the left or right, depending on what he wanted to see.

He also added the extra challenge of having to fish snacks out from my pockets and raise my arms to hand them to him. The good news is, however, focusing on pointing out every school bus and garbage truck made my 30-minute walk pass by faster.

The setup is important

My top tip when it comes to trying rucking for the first time? Spend a decent amount of time getting properly set up before you walk. As I mentioned, on day one, the weight was too heavy and I kept stopping to tighten or loosen straps as I went. I walked with a running backpack that had a chest strap, which I found really helped distribute the weight evenly across my back. I also appreciated the padded shoulder straps.

When it came to carrying my toddler, I used the Osprey Poco Child Carrier , and spent some time adjusting the back support to ensure the weight wasn’t sitting on my hips. This isn’t the kind of walk where you want to rush out the door — the right set up is essential if you want to avoid injuries.

I had to really think about my form

I don’t often have to consider my form as I walk, but the additional weight on my back made me do so. The tendency is to lean your torso forward, especially towards the end of the walk, as your muscles get tired, but this can put additional strain on your lower back. Start with a lighter weight, and think about keeping your shoulders back and your abs braced as you walk.

My verdict after a week of rucking? I loved the additional challenge, and this is definitely something I’ll keep in my routine. As my toddler gets bigger and I get stronger, the weight will increase, making him my perfect rucking companion. That said, if you don’t have an energetic 15-month-old to strap to your back, why not invest in one of the best adjustable dumbbells instead?