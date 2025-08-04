Who needs running? These 5 compound exercises burn fat and build muscle after 50

When we reach our fifties, sarcopenia, or the loss of muscle mass, begins to accelerate, which can also impact the metabolism. Therefore, finding an exercise program that can help you burn fat and build muscle is crucial if you want to stay in shape and prevent injuries as you age.

A recent study found that lifting weights can help you expend energy and burn fat as effectively as cardio can. Because resistance training also builds strength and muscle, it’s an efficient and effective way to burn calories, prevent muscle decline, and keep your metabolism ticking along nicely at any age, but particularly in those later years.

As a personal trainer, I work with many clients at various stages of their lives, including my dad, who is 72, and who trains with me twice a week. Here are my favorite five compound exercises (multi-muscle movements) to keep you strong and mobile after 50, and my pa still swears by them in his 70s.

Why does lifting weights matter?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lifting weights has tons of benefits at any age, helping you build stronger bones, muscles, and joints, and stay active. Lean muscle mass is more metabolically active than fat, and as muscle mass and metabolism begin to decline naturally after 30, increasing or maintaining muscle mass will help prevent injuries and boost your metabolism. In turn, this can prevent unwanted weight gain and fat accumulation.

In other words, it’s not all doom and gloom — you can still be extremely fit and healthy at any age, but burning fat may take a little more work, so I also recommend a balanced diet high in protein and plenty of daily movement. And no, that doesn’t mean increasing cardio, either; lifting weights can be just as effective, or combining the two.

Remember, fat loss doesn't happen in one place only, so be wary of any trainer who tells you that an exercise can burn belly fat. This is called spot-reduction, and it's a myth. Focus on fat loss as a whole by staying active and expending more energy in a day than you consume.

5 compound exercises to burn fat after 50

You could create a circuit of the movements below or incorporate them into a strength routine that mixes in other movements. Remember, every three to four weeks, try to incrementally increase volume in some way — adding weight, for example. This is known as progressive overload, and should prevent your efforts from plateauing.

Aim for 3 to 4 sets of 6-12 reps.

1. Squat

Stand with your feet roughly shoulder-width apart

Bend at the knees and send your hips back as if sitting in a chair behind you

Lower into a squat, keeping your chest lifted and back straight — no hunching

When your thighs are roughly parallel to the floor, press through your heels and stand, squeezing your butt.

You can start with your hands on your hips or arms extended in front of you. If you’d like to add weight, start by holding a dumbbell (or similar) in both hands at your chest. Here’s how to squat in more detail.

If you’re new to squats, placing a chair behind you can be helpful to begin with.

2. Deadlift

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and grip a dumbbell in each hand

Softly bend your knees and then maintain this fixed position

Send your butt back and hinge forward at the hips, lowering the dumbbells down your legs while keeping the weights close to your body

Pause as the weights reach roughly shin-level

Keep your back straight, chest lifted and shoulders pulled back and down

Reverse the movement to stand and squeeze your glutes.

Deadlifts are quite technical when you get to the finer details of the movements, so I recommend checking out our guide on how to deadlift properly.

3. Push-up

Start in a high plank position with your hands stacked beneath your shoulders and your hips aligned with your shoulders

Engage your core muscles, gently pulling your belly in towards your spine

Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor, keeping your body straight

Pause, then push back up and straighten your arms.

If you prefer, use your knees to begin with. Once these feel comfortable, check out some of the best push-up variations.

4. Row

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand by your sides

Softly bend your knees, then hinge forward at your hips and send your butt back

Stop when your chest is almost parallel to the floor

Keep your back straight and core engaged

Pull the dumbbells toward your hips, keeping both elbows close to your ribcage

Pause, then lower them with control.

Learn how to do a bent-over row, plus more variations.

5. Bench press

Lie on your back on a workout bench with both feet flat on the ground or the bench

Engage your core

Grip a dumbbell in each hand and extend the weights overhead in line with your shoulders

Lower the weights toward your chest, maintaining a 45-degree angle with your elbows

Pause at the bottom, then press the weights overhead and extend both arms.

Here’s how to bench press in more detail.

