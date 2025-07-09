My job is to run marathons — here’s the 7 pairs of running shoes I’d buy this Prime Day

My job is to test running shoes, so I know exactly what I'm looking for when Prime Day rolls around.

No, it's not the cheapest shoes on the market — forget what Amazon tells you, these often have lacklustre midsole foams, and just won't last you as long. Instead, it's usually last season's shoes that make the best deals.

Running shoe brands tweak some of their most popular shoes each year to refresh them and keep you spending (kind of like Apple with iPhones). Sometimes these changes are worth shouting about, but more often than not, they are minor, making last season's pair cheaper while still being just as good.

To save you scrolling, I've hand-picked the best running shoes on sale right now:

Grab these deals while you can!

Asics Novablast 4 : was $140 now $99 at Amazon Best for: those looking for a comfortable all-rounder If you're looking to buy one running shoe that'll cope with all of the different runs on your training plan, the Asics Novablast 4 is a good place to start. It's bouncy and lively enough to help you pick up the pace on your tempo runs and speed sessions, while still being cushioned and comfortable on long runs and easy days. It's bouncy, responsive, and the slightly firmer midsole gives the shoe a lot more versatility. Shop the men's Asics Novablast 4 for $99 at Amazon here.

Nike Pegasus 41: was $123 now $105 at Amazon Best for: daily runs, long distance This one is slightly more unusual, as it's Nike's current model, so you're getting a good deal! The Pegasus 41 is Nike's popular daily trainer, and the 41st version of the shoe is probably my favorite yet. The new ReactX midsole and higher stack on the Pegasus 41 gives it a softer ride that its predecessors, but it’s not so squishy underfoot as to be unstable in any way. It’s a balanced midsole that is comfortable for easy and long runs, but has a little bounce to it when you want to up the pace. Read our full Nike Pegasus 41 review here to find out more. Shop the men's Pegasus 41 on sale for $119 at Amazon.