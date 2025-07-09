My job is to run marathons — here’s the 7 pairs of running shoes I’d buy this Prime Day
My job is to test running shoes, so I know exactly what I'm looking for when Prime Day rolls around.
No, it's not the cheapest shoes on the market — forget what Amazon tells you, these often have lacklustre midsole foams, and just won't last you as long. Instead, it's usually last season's shoes that make the best deals.
Running shoe brands tweak some of their most popular shoes each year to refresh them and keep you spending (kind of like Apple with iPhones). Sometimes these changes are worth shouting about, but more often than not, they are minor, making last season's pair cheaper while still being just as good.
To save you scrolling, I've hand-picked the best running shoes on sale right now:
Best for: Easy runs, long runs, fans of On!
The On Cloudmonster 2 is a cushioned, everyday running shoe, that looks fantastic. It's a heavily cushioned daily trainer, so the aim is to protect your legs from regular impact, especially over longer distances. For $180, it's probably a bit too expensive, but at $135, it's worth buying. It's on sale in several different colorways from On directly. Not sure? Read our On Cloudmonster 2 review here.
Best for: beginners
The Ghost 16 is one of Brooks’ best-selling running shoes, and for good reason — it’s seriously cushioned and comfortable, and is a fantastic running shoe for easy miles and long runs. The Brooks Ghost has a cult following, thanks to its comfort and cushioning, and the 16 is our favorite version yet. It’s the first to feature Brooks’ nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 midsole foam, and as a result, it’s a major upgrade on the Ghost 15. It’s a reliable daily trainer that’s perfect for beginners. Read our Brooks Ghost 16 review here to find out more.
Shop the men's Brooks Ghost 16 for $99 on Amazon right now
Best for: those looking for a comfortable all-rounder
If you're looking to buy one running shoe that'll cope with all of the different runs on your training plan, the Asics Novablast 4 is a good place to start. It's bouncy and lively enough to help you pick up the pace on your tempo runs and speed sessions, while still being cushioned and comfortable on long runs and easy days. It's bouncy, responsive, and the slightly firmer midsole gives the shoe a lot more versatility.
Shop the men's Asics Novablast 4 for $99 at Amazon here.
Best for: daily runs, long distance
This one is slightly more unusual, as it's Nike's current model, so you're getting a good deal! The Pegasus 41 is Nike's popular daily trainer, and the 41st version of the shoe is probably my favorite yet. The new ReactX midsole and higher stack on the Pegasus 41 gives it a softer ride that its predecessors, but it’s not so squishy underfoot as to be unstable in any way. It’s a balanced midsole that is comfortable for easy and long runs, but has a little bounce to it when you want to up the pace. Read our full Nike Pegasus 41 review here to find out more.
Best for: speed sessions and long runs
I’ve been reviewing running shoes for the past decade, and was impressed with the FuelCell Rebel V4, which I used as my tempo and long run shoe when marathon training. You don’t want to wear your carbon fibre running shoes too much ahead of race day, as they typically have a shorter shelf life than most running shoes, so these are a good alternative. The shoe is bouncy and responsive underfoot, and copes well with slower miles, as well as faster sessions.
Shop the women's New Balance FuelCell Rebel V4 for $87 at Amazon.
Best for: those looking to spend less than $60
I know what you're thinking, wait — Skechers make running shoes? But they do, and these are a pair of comfortable, max-cushioned shoes, best suited to easy miles and long runs. They are hailed as cheaper dupes for the Hoka Clifton 9 trainers, without the price tag. Best suited to beginners, or runners looking for a plush shoe to wear for easy miles and long walks, these are a decent option, and for less than $60, now is a good time to buy. Read our Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0 review here.
Best for: runners looking for a max-cushioned shoe
Last, but by no means least, the Nike Invincible 3. It's my favorite Nike running shoe of all time, and it's been discontinued, so now is a great time to buy if you're looking for a super comfortable, max-cushioned running shoe. The magic in the Invincible 3 lies in the midsole foam. It has Nike's premium ZoomX foam, which you'd normally find in its faster carbon fibre racing shoes. Here, however, instead of propelling the foot forward, the bouncy, responsive foam reduces the impact of each step for a more comfortable run. Read our Nike Invincible 3 review to find out more.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past five years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone. When she's not pounding the pavements, you'll find Jane striding round the Surrey Hills, taking far too many photos of her puppy.
