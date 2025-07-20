Forget Prime Day — You can still save on these 21 running shoe deals on Brooks, Skechers, Asics and more at Amazon

Prime Day may be over, but you can still find plenty of great running shoe deals on Amazon hanging around. Some of our favorite pairs are seeing stellar discounts right now, but you'll have to run, not walk, to snag these deals before they're gone.

I'm talking Skechers deals from $13, Brooks for under $100, and up to 30% off the best running shoes from Asics. Amazon is one of my favorite places to go for Skechers deals, and while it's hard to pick just one, I highly recommend the Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 on sale from $43 at Amazon. In our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review, we praised their bouncy and comfortable feel underfoot and called them a great pair for beginner runners.

I'm more of an Asics girlie myself, so my top pick is the Asics Novablast 4 on sale from $99. It's bouncy and lively enough to help you pick up the pace on your tempo runs and speed sessions, while still being cushioned and comfortable on long runs and easy days.

Just keep in mind that the prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check out the different color options in your size to score the best deals. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage.

Skechers

Skechers Bobs Copa (Women's): was $55 now $14.50 at Amazon Score these comfortable Skechers sneakers starting from $14. They feature a Skechers memory foam footbed and come in four stylish color options. Reviewers on Amazon say these are sturdy and fit true to size.

Skechers Tantric Sandals (Men's): was $40 now $14 at Amazon The Skechers Tantric are on sale for a super-cheap price, although the discount doesn't apply to all sizes and colors. These are super comfortable to wear thanks to their soft perforated footbed and canvas strap.

Skechers Cali Rumblers Sci-Fi Wedge Sandal: was $25 now $21 at Amazon These creatively-named Skechers wedges are on sale for a steal in certain sizes and colors! These sandals are super comfortable to wear thanks to their stretchy strap and Memory Foam footbed. I love the color option with the sparkly jewels on the strap!

Skechers Nampa Groton (Men's): was $56 now $27 at Amazon Score a great deal on these Skechers Nampa Groton. These simple shoes look smart and have a super comfortable Skechers Memory Foam footbed. They're also slip resistant, making them a solid choice for work days.

Skechers Go-Walk 5: was $60 now $36 at Amazon If you prefer the classic slip-on look, the Go-Walk 5 Skechers have a soft, breathable, knitted upper that is comfortable across the top of your foot, whether you're wearing socks or not. They are machine washable, comfortable underfoot, and by design, extremely easy to slip on and off.

Skechers Arya-Clear Skies Loafer (Women's): was $59 now $37 at Amazon These Skechers loafers are both smart and comfortable. They blend in well everywhere, from the office to the beach! With air-cooled memory foam underfoot and a stretch knit upper, your feet will be supported, and there's no chance of blisters.

Skechers On the GO 600 - Brilliancy: was $65 now $39 at Amazon These Skechers sandals are the perfect summer shoe. They have Skechers' iconic comfortable midsole, paired with breathable, adjustable straps for a supportive fit, wherever you're walking this summer. They are vegan, and machine washable, with one customer writing, "Most comfortable sandals that I have ever bought. Bought one pair a year ago and had to buy another one this year cause they were that good." Now is a great time to buy, as the shoes are discounted in the two most popular colors: sand and black.

Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0: was $111 now $74 at Amazon Did you know Skechers also makes running shoes? If you're obsessed with the soft cushioned comfort of Skechers, but want to run in them too, give these a try. This Tom's Guide staffer recently tested them and wrote, "I didn’t know that I was missing a whole other level of comfort until I tested the Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0. They are so comfortable to wear even just for walking around, but when I took them on a run for the first time I set a new PR for my 3-mile run."

Asics

Save 29% Asics Women's Novablast 4 : was $140 now $99 at Amazon The Novablast 4 is on sale! Cycle through the different options to find the best deal in your size. My colleague runs marathons pretty much for a living, and it's one of her favorite pairs of Asics shoes.

Save 43% Asics Women's Gel Nimbus-25: was $160 now $92 at Amazon Not fussed about the 26? I've had this running shoe for a few years, and I still trot out the 10Ks in them. They're so breathable and comfortable, and I feel like I'm basically running on teeny tiny puffy clouds. Plus, I quite like the slightly garish bold color pops.

Save 30% Asics Men's Gel-Cumulus 26: was $140 now $98 at Amazon The Gel Cumulus 26 isn't the latest in the Gel Cumulus range, thanks to the Gel Cumulus 27, but this is a handsome deal to snap up if you don't care about having the latest shoe. It also saves you a lot of money, given that we only rated the 27 with 3 stars, and this one is far more worth the money.

Save 32% Asics Men's Gel-Nimbus 26: was $160 now $109 at Amazon I personally love and still run in the Gel Nimbus range, and a 31% saving on the Gel Nimbus 26 is an absolute steal. Plenty of lightweight cushioning and a breathable upper make this the perfect shoe for longer miles, in my opinion.

Brooks