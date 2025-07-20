Forget Prime Day — You can still save on these 21 running shoe deals on Brooks, Skechers, Asics and more at Amazon
Amazon is slashing prices on our favorite running shoes
Prime Day may be over, but you can still find plenty of great running shoe deals on Amazon hanging around. Some of our favorite pairs are seeing stellar discounts right now, but you'll have to run, not walk, to snag these deals before they're gone.
I'm talking Skechers deals from $13, Brooks for under $100, and up to 30% off the best running shoes from Asics. Amazon is one of my favorite places to go for Skechers deals, and while it's hard to pick just one, I highly recommend the Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 on sale from $43 at Amazon. In our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review, we praised their bouncy and comfortable feel underfoot and called them a great pair for beginner runners.
I'm more of an Asics girlie myself, so my top pick is the Asics Novablast 4 on sale from $99. It's bouncy and lively enough to help you pick up the pace on your tempo runs and speed sessions, while still being cushioned and comfortable on long runs and easy days.
Just keep in mind that the prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check out the different color options in your size to score the best deals. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage.
- Bobs Copa (Women's): was $55 now from $13
- Tantric Sandals (Men's): was $40 now from $14
- Cali Rumblers Sci-Fi Wedge Sandal: was $25 now from $21
- Asana-Ocean Breezer Flip-Flop (Women's): was $42 now from $29
- Arya-Clear Skies Loafer (Women's): was $59 now from $37
- Go Run Elevate 2.0 Sneaker (Women's): was $80 now from $43
- Go Run Lite (Women's): was $75 now from $44
- Asics Gel-Nimbus 25: was $160 now $94 @ Amazon
- Brooks Ghost 16: was $139 now $99 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Nimbus 26: was $160 now $109 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Kayano 31: was $164 now $124 @ Amazon
Skechers
Score these comfortable Skechers sneakers starting from $14. They feature a Skechers memory foam footbed and come in four stylish color options. Reviewers on Amazon say these are sturdy and fit true to size.
The Skechers Tantric are on sale for a super-cheap price, although the discount doesn't apply to all sizes and colors. These are super comfortable to wear thanks to their soft perforated footbed and canvas strap.
These creatively-named Skechers wedges are on sale for a steal in certain sizes and colors! These sandals are super comfortable to wear thanks to their stretchy strap and Memory Foam footbed. I love the color option with the sparkly jewels on the strap!
Score a great deal on these Skechers Nampa Groton. These simple shoes look smart and have a super comfortable Skechers Memory Foam footbed. They're also slip resistant, making them a solid choice for work days.
Looking to save on a comfortable and secure sandal now that the season's winding down? You can't go wrong with this Skechers slide sandal that features a lightweight upper with adjustable buckle straps, a contoured cushioned footbed and podiatrist-certified arch support.
These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.
If you prefer the classic slip-on look, the Go-Walk 5 Skechers have a soft, breathable, knitted upper that is comfortable across the top of your foot, whether you're wearing socks or not. They are machine washable, comfortable underfoot, and by design, extremely easy to slip on and off.
These Skechers loafers are both smart and comfortable. They blend in well everywhere, from the office to the beach! With air-cooled memory foam underfoot and a stretch knit upper, your feet will be supported, and there's no chance of blisters.
These Skechers sandals are the perfect summer shoe. They have Skechers' iconic comfortable midsole, paired with breathable, adjustable straps for a supportive fit, wherever you're walking this summer. They are vegan, and machine washable, with one customer writing, "Most comfortable sandals that I have ever bought. Bought one pair a year ago and had to buy another one this year cause they were that good." Now is a great time to buy, as the shoes are discounted in the two most popular colors: sand and black.
If you're hitting the road, these Skechers are an excellent choice. Our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review said that these are great for beginner runners thanks to their affordable price point, bouncy and propulsive soles and breathable design.
We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. However, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that is engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport.
Did you know Skechers also makes running shoes? If you're obsessed with the soft cushioned comfort of Skechers, but want to run in them too, give these a try. This Tom's Guide staffer recently tested them and wrote, "I didn’t know that I was missing a whole other level of comfort until I tested the Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0. They are so comfortable to wear even just for walking around, but when I took them on a run for the first time I set a new PR for my 3-mile run."
Asics
The Novablast 4 is on sale! Cycle through the different options to find the best deal in your size. My colleague runs marathons pretty much for a living, and it's one of her favorite pairs of Asics shoes.
The Gel Venture 10 is a waterproof trail running shoe that comes in 11 different color options and is Amazon's #1 bestseller. We price-checked against Asics, and although they are running a sale, this is the lowest price available.
Although a fairly modest discount, this shoe is currently at its lowest price in 30 days. It's regarded as a comfy and versatile sneaker that suits neutral runners in particular.
Not fussed about the 26? I've had this running shoe for a few years, and I still trot out the 10Ks in them. They're so breathable and comfortable, and I feel like I'm basically running on teeny tiny puffy clouds. Plus, I quite like the slightly garish bold color pops.
The Gel Cumulus 26 isn't the latest in the Gel Cumulus range, thanks to the Gel Cumulus 27, but this is a handsome deal to snap up if you don't care about having the latest shoe. It also saves you a lot of money, given that we only rated the 27 with 3 stars, and this one is far more worth the money.
I personally love and still run in the Gel Nimbus range, and a 31% saving on the Gel Nimbus 26 is an absolute steal. Plenty of lightweight cushioning and a breathable upper make this the perfect shoe for longer miles, in my opinion.
We're huge fans of the Gel Kayano 31 at TG. A generous slice of cushioning in the midsole and rearfoot PureGEL technology for a softer, bouncier ride. What's not to love?
Brooks
Right now, the men's Brooks Ghost 16 in this grey colorway is down to $99 in the Prime Day sale. You'll have to cycle through the different options to find the best deal for you in your size.
The Brooks Ghost 16 is also on sale in the women's shoe at $99. Again, you'll have to look through the different colors to find the best deal in your size.
